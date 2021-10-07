Closure of westbound I-280 rescheduled

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced Thursday that due to inclement weather, the westbound I-280 closure has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. Monday.
It will last for approximately 16 hours.
The closure was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday. The closure is necessary to facilitate a concrete pour of the new westbound lanes of the Sgt. John Baker Jr. Memorial Bridge over the Mississippi River, according to a release from IDOT.
The closure does not affect Illinois-bound traffic on the bridge. Westbound traffic will be detoured to eastbound Illinois 92, northbound U.S. 67, southbound U.S. 61 and westbound Iowa 22.
Westbound I-280 is expected to reopen to traffic at 11 a.m. Tuesday, weather permitting.
The work is part of the three-year, $50 million bridge deck replacement and resurfacing project that began in March.