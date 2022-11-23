 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Clouds and chances for rain in store for Thanksgiving, but weekend looks beautiful

Davenport sunset

Sunset over the Davenport Marina on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. The high for the day reached 56 degrees. 

 Thomas Geyer

After a beautiful Wednesday when the high temperature reached 61 degrees, a front will be moving through Quad-City region bringing more seasonable temperatures and a small chance of rain for Thanksgiving, Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said.

Rain chances are only 30%, Speck said. “If anything is going to fall it’s going to be very light,” he added. “Any higher rain amounts will remain off to our south and east.”

Rain chances will be best between 8 a.m. and noon, Speck said.

The daytime high is expected to reach about 51 degrees. The normal high temperature for this time in November is 45 degrees.

The record high temperature for Nov. 24 is 72 degrees set in 1917, while the record low is minus 2 degrees set in 1950.

A south wind blowing at 5-10 mph will turn from the west later in the day. The overnight low into Friday is expected to dip to 31 degrees with a northwest wind blowing at 5-10 mph with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Black Friday is expected to be a pretty day with the high temperature expected to reach 47 degrees under sunny skies.

Saturday’s high is expected to reach 49 degrees under sunny skies.

There is a 60% chance of rain Saturday night into Sunday. The highest chances of rain will once again be off to the south and east of the Quad-Cities, Speck said. There is a chance for up to a quarter-inch of rain with that system.

Sunday’s high is expected to reach 45 degrees, once again under sunny skies.

