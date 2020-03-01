Club Calendar for March 2020 in the Quad-Cities

Editor's note: Club meeting announcements for April's calendar (to be published Sunday, April 26) should be submitted by March 16 to Club Calendar, c/o The Dispatch-Argus, 1033 7th St., Suite 101, East Moline, IL 61244, or emailed to press@qconline.com.
March 1
St. Louis Cardinal Fan Club, 1 p.m., Moline VFW, 1721 7th St., Moline. Discussing bus trip to St. Louis. Have nine social gatherings a year, including picnic, bus trip, wiener roast and Christmas party. Bernie, 309-236-0200.
Q.C. Society of Italian-Americans, 1 p.m., followed by a social and potluck, Butterworth Education Center, corner of 7th Street & 12th Avenue, Moline. Louie Alongi, president, 309-786-9625.
March 2
ARA, Alliance of Retired Americans, 10 a.m., Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Room 118, Moline. Michael Malstrom, 309-269-2012.
Rock Island County Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans, 11 a.m., Western Illinois University, 3300 River Drive, Moline, Conference Room 104.
Montgomery Elevator/KONE Retirees, 11:30 a.m. luncheon. Peggy Bokros, 309-792-2664.
John Deere 865, dinner noon, UAW Hall, 630 19th St., East Moline. Berneita Immesoete, 309-755-7824.
Quad Cities Prayer Group, Time With Him Ministries, noon, Butterworth Center, Green Room, 1105 8th St., Moline. 309-764-3394.
Milan American Legion Auxiliary, 6 p.m., Legion Hall, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan.
King Solomon Masonic Lodge No. 20, 7 p.m., 500 11th St., Rock Island.
Rock Island York Rite Bodies, 7 p.m., Rock Island Masonic Temple, 420 18th St.
Riverdale HCE Unit, 7 p.m., visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Deb Marxen, 309-236-4761, for meeting location. (Meets first Monday of the month).
March 3
Rocky Retired Teachers, 8 a.m., City Limits, 4514 9th St., Rock Island.
Friends of the Rock Island National Cemetery, 1-2 p.m., Building 118, Arsenal Island. Everyone is welcome. There are no fees. 309-721-3672.
Mississippi Valley Quilters Guild, 1 and 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 2201 7th Ave., Moline. Dorine Donaubauer, 309-428-0840.
Andalusia Lions Club, 7 p.m., Lions Park, Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Friends of Bettendorf Public Library, 7 p.m., Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. 563-344-4175.
Knights of Columbus Leo Council 716, 7 p.m., Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish Hall, 800 17th St., Silvis.
Masonic Lodge, Doric No. 319, 7 p.m., Scottish Rite Cathedral, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.
Masonic Lodge, Eureka Lodge No. 69, 7 p.m., 414 W. 1st St., Milan.
Mid West Corvette Club, 7 p.m., Eriksen Chevrolet-Buick, 325 E. 1st Ave., Milan. mwcorvettes.com.
Quad City Clown Troupe, 7 p.m., Rock Island Family Athletic Center (RIFAC), 4303 24th St. Learn to clown for fun and community events. Jim, 309-314-6026, or Karin, 563-326-2214.
Orion Chapter 93 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 606 13th Ave. A, Orion. Elevator available.
The Reynolds American Legion, 7 p.m., Legion Building at 501 N. Main St. for regular meeting.
March 4
Royal Neighbors of America Retirees, 11:30 a.m., Welcome Inn, 118 W. 10th Ave., Milan. Betty Boltz, 309-787-6502.
Augustana College Endowment Society, 1:30 p.m., Augustana's Westerlin Center Lounge, 3200 10th Ave., Rock Island.
Illowa Orchid Society, social hour 6 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Refreshments served. All visitors welcome. Free.
AMVETS, 7 p.m., AMVETS Hall, 827 15th Ave., East Moline. Michael Malstrom, 309-269-2012.
Prairie Chapter No. 516 Order of the Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 18410 20th St. W., Buffalo Prairie.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 9-1, 7 p.m., Silvis Fire Station, 2010 10th St. 309-755-3537 or email uscg_aux_mac@yahoo.com.
Local 434 Retirees, UAW Hall, meeting and lunch, 630 19th St., East Moline. Cost is $6. Food provided by Mulkey's.
March 5
U.S. Navy Veterans, 8 a.m., Village Inn, 2001 1st St. A, Moline.
Busy Bees HCE Unit, 10:30 a.m., U of IL Extension Office, 321 W 2nd Ave., Milan. Visitors and potential members welcome. (Meets first Thursday of month). Ann Gallagher-Brockett, 309-787-3362.
Mississippi Valley Directors of Volunteers in Agencies, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Bettendorf Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. First meeting is free. mvdovia.org.
Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees (SOAR), 1:30 p.m. All retired USW union members and a guest are welcome. Refreshments served.
Quad City Camaro Club, dinner 5:30 p.m., business meeting 6:30 p.m., Welcome Inn Restaurant and Bar, 118 W. 10th Ave., Milan. qccamaroclub@hotmail.com.
Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club No. 5845, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church basement, 13th Street and 13th Avenue, Moline. Patrick Olson, 309-757-0421.
Pilot Club of Moline, 6:30 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline, lower level. Carol Triebel, 309-644-1179.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1303 and Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., Rock Island Moose Lodge No. 190, 9th Street. Commander P. J. Hymes, 309-236-1633 or 309-799-7607.
Illinois-Iowa Treasure Hunter's Club, 7 p.m., Herbert D. Goettsch Community Center, 2204 Grant St., Bettendorf, monthly meeting. iandithers.ning.com.
VFW 2153, 7 p.m., 1721 7th St., Moline. (Meets first Thursday of the month).
Independent Order of Vikings, Thor Lodge No. 9, 5:30 p.m., Viking Club, 1450 41st St., Moline. 309-764-8758.
Masonic Lodge, Trio Lodge No. 57, 7 p.m., 414 W. 1st Ave., Milan. 309-314-7644.
Quad Cities Mothers of Twins Club, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. For mothers of twins and multiples, and women expecting multiples. Juanita Eucker, 309-949-2076; qcmotc2@yahoo.com; qcmotc.org.
Quad City Magic Club, Magrum-Kiefer IBM Ring 11, 7 p.m., Moline Garden Center, 5th Avenue and 34th Street. Magic club for magicians of all ages and skill levels. Call 309-721-8810.
March 6
Quad Cities 2600, 5-8 p.m., Cool Beanz coffeehouse, 1325 30th St., Rock Island.
March 7
Rock Island-Moline Branch of American Association of University Women (AAUW), 9:30 a.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Program "Barriers and Bias: The Status of Women in Leadership," presented by Andrae Danis, past president, AAUW-IL. Bonnie Ballard, 309-787-5559.
Gold Wing Touring Association, Region "C," Chapter "H," River City Riders, breakfast 9 a.m., Windmill Restaurant, East Moline.
ILLOWA Sport Flyers Club, 10 a.m., Erie Airpark, 8701 Star Road. Everyone welcome to attend. erieairpark.com.
Adah Chapter No. 10, Order of Eastern Star, 10 a.m., 500 11th St., Rock Island.
The Writers' Studio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. To have material reviewed by other writers, bring five pages double-spaced. Free. Registration not needed. 563-324-1410 or mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org.
Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Bridge to Bridge Hike, Rock Island. Start in downtown Rock Island at Schwiebert Riverfront Park and hike over Centennial Bridge. Park east of Modern Woodman building. Bring own cup. For information and driving directions visit on Facebook or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
March 8
BlackHawk Chapter, ABATE of Illinois, Inc., 1:30 p.m., Kavanaugh's Hilltop Tap, 1228 30th St., Rock Island. This meeting of motorcycle riders and interested people is aimed toward education and protecting rights.
March 9
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 227 of East Moline, 6 p.m., East Moline American Legion, 829 16th Ave.
Milan American Legion, 6 p.m., Post 569, 515 W. 1st Ave., Milan, 309-787-4149.
Pieceful Quilters, 6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1600 20th St., Rock Island. Bring your sewing machine, fabric, tools and questions. Velma, 309-788-4663, or Karin, 309-786-4977.
Popular Astronomy Club, 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Visitors and prospective members welcome. Alan, 309-797-3120. popularastronomyclub.org.
Silvis Masonic Lodge 898, 7 p.m., lodge building, 1304 5th Ave., Silvis.
U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 93, 7 p.m., Coast Guard Auxiliary Station, Sunset Marina, Rock Island. Supper at 6:30 p.m.
March 10
Moline Public Hospital Retirees and Former Employees, 9 a.m., Village Inn, 1st St., Moline, across from Jewel. 309-764-8764.
Rock Island AARP Chapter 40, 1 p.m., St. James Lutheran Church, 3145 31st Ave., Rock Island.
Act One, 5:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1230 5th Ave., Moline. 309-764-3518.
Friends of the Silvis Public Library, 6 p.m., Silvis Public Library, 105 8th St. 309-755-3393.
QCLUG (Quad Cities Linux User Group), 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive (odd-numbered months); QC Co-Lab, Hamilton Technical College Campus, 1011 E. 53rd St., Davenport (even-numbered months). Membership is $5 per year. qclug.org.
EGA Embroidery Guild of America, Inc., 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 1107 Tanglefoot Lane, Bettendorf. Gail Bindewald, 563-359-7954, or Marilyn Boen, 309-737-1960.
Korean War Veterans Association, Quad Cities Chapter 168, 7 p.m., East Moline American Legion Post 227, 829 16th Ave., membership meeting, 309-796-2084.
Mississippi Valley Country Dance Association, 7 p.m. for line-dance lessons, Silver Spur, 1230 15th St., East Moline. 309-299-3116.
Quad Cities Antique Ford Club, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 817 11th Ave., Moline. Harold Mitchell, 563-323-0231.
Rose Chapter 626 Order of Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 1304 5th Ave., Silvis. No elevator.
March 11
Butterworth HCE Unit, noon, Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Visitors and potential members welcome. Nancy Edlund, 309-762-3343. (Meets second Wednesday each month).
Tri City Rose and Garden Club, 6 p.m., Village Inn, North Brady Street, Davenport, dinner. Meeting at 7 p.m.
Milan Optimist Club, 6:30 p.m., Milan American Legion, 515 1st Ave. W. Prospective new members welcome.
Port Byron Historical Society, 7 p.m., River Valley District Library, 214 S. Main St., Port Byron. Free. Public welcome. 614-935-5748 or 614-436-3531. Program "The Upper Mississippi on the City of Cassville Towboat."
Quad City Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Svithiod Club, 1522 1/2 6th Ave., Moline.
Mississippi Valley Chapter of Muskies Inc., 7 p.m., QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island. Use rear entrance. Sonny, 309-797-1803.
Quad Cities Cultural Discussion Group, 7-8:45 p.m., Rozz-Tox Cafe, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Free.
March 12
Danish Sisterhood of America, Lodge #3 Davenport, 11:30 a.m., lunch and meeting, Prairie Grille, Best Western Steeple Gate Inn, 100 W. 76th St., Davenport. Paulette Fisher, 563-289-2800. (Meets second Thursday of month at different locations in the Quad Cities and Clinton, Iowa.)
Zuma HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Mileen McGee, 309-658-2485, for meeting location. (Meets second Thursday each month).
Silvis Garden Club, 6:30 p.m., McGehee Center, Schadt Park, 4th Avenue and 12th Street, Silvis. Refreshments and horticulture education program at 7 p.m. Jo Clark, 309-496-9999, or Kathy Hall, 309-792-0800.
Quad City Audubon, 7 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Public is welcome. Free. (Meets March, April, May, September, October, December).
Quad City Knitters Guild, 7-9 p.m. (meets second Thursday). All levels of experience. Call Cindy, 563-332-7750, for meeting location.
Quad City Stamp Club, 7 p.m., Faith Lutheran Church, 1611 41st St., Moline. Visitors and prospective members welcome.
Rock Island Knights of Columbus, Allouez Council 658, 7 p.m., St. Pius X Catholic Church, Farrell Hall, 2901 24th St., Rock Island. Jack Swan, 309-593-2756.
Shades of the Mississippi River Decorative Artists, 7 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St. Bi-state chapter of Society of Decorative Painters. Visitors welcome. 309-788-8115.
Marine Corp League Lincoln Det., 7:30 p.m., AMVETS Post.
March 13
Geneseo AARP Chapter No. 379, 1 p.m., Geneseo Senior Citizen Center, 541 E. North St.
March 14
Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter "O," breakfast 8 a.m., meeting 9 a.m. The Machine Shed, 7250 Northwest Blvd., Davenport. Guests and those interested in membership welcome. 309-799-7522 or email englishdj@mchsi.com.
Green River Valley Amateur Radio Society Ham Radio Club, 9 a.m., Rock Island County EMA building, 6120 78th Ave., Milan. Visitors and prospective members welcome.
Quad Cities Scale Modelers, 1-4 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 10th Street and 11th Avenue, Moline. Interested scale modelers welcome. Bob, 563-275-8886.
Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Discovery Park and Fuller Park, Muscatine. Nature center and restrooms. Bring own cup. For information and driving directions, visit on Facebook or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
March 16
The Rock Island County Historical Society Friends, 11:30 a.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Reservations by 4 p.m. Thursday before luncheon. Call 309-764-8590. Cost $10. richs.cc
ICAN of the Quad-Cities, 6-8 p.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The Quad-City Chapter of PFLAG (Parents and Family/Friends of Lesbian, Gay and Transgender), 6 p.m., Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities, 3707 Eastern Ave., Davenport. Email qcpflag@gmail.com.
Moline Knights of Columbus, Father Betson Council 11977, 7 p.m., Christ the King, Believers Together Center, library, 3209 60th St., Moline. Call Mike Ellis, 309-235-4866.
Sons of Norway Storelva Lodge 1-655, 7 p.m., St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 2136 Brady St., Davenport. Visitors welcome. 309-539-5036.
Moline Chapter 258 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 313 W. Elk St., Geneseo.
March 17
Henry/Rock Island County Project Linus Chapter, 10 a.m.-noon, First Lutheran Church, 114 E. Main St., Geneseo. Laura Gerber, 815-948-2471.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees, NARFE, Blackhawk Chapter No. 338, 1 p.m., Elk’s Club, 2117 4th Ave., Rock Island.
East Moline Roy S. Wise VFW Auxiliary Unit 2056, 6 p.m., VFW Post, 257 17th Ave., East Moline.
Mississippi Valley Woodcarvers Association, 6:30 p.m., The Woodcraft Shop, 2724 State St., Bettendorf. Call The Woodcraft Shop, 309-658-2639. mvwoodcarvers.org.
Quad Cities Chapters of National Organization for Women and the Progressive Action for the Common Good, 6:30-8 p.m., Cobble Stone Building, 1212 W. 3rd St., Davenport.
QCMUG (Quad Cities Macintosh Users Group), 6:30-8:30 p.m., Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive. Guests welcome. Family memberships $24 per year. qcmug.org.
Quad Cities Woodturners, 6:30 p.m., Desoto Building, 2324 3rd Ave., Rock Island. qcwoodturners.org.
Rock Island Conservation Club, board of directors meeting 6:30 p.m., membership meeting 7:30 p.m., 2421 Big Island Parkway, Milan, All members are invited to both meetings. A light meal is provided between meetings for a donation. 309-787-4770.
Andalusia Lions Club, 7 p.m., Lions Park, Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Andalusia Chapter 617 Order of the Eastern Star, 7 p.m., 111 1st St., Andalusia. Meet on second floor; no elevator.
Marine Corp League Lincoln Det., 7:30 p.m. AMVETS Post, 827 15th Ave., East Moline. Michael Malstrom, 309-269-2012.
March 18
Rock Island County Democratic Women's Club, 5:30 p.m., Laborer's Union Hall, 2835 7th Ave., Rock Island. Maritia Griffith, 309-236-5769, or ricodemwomen@gmail.com.
Quad Cities Cruisers Car Club, 7 p.m., general membership meeting, QC Family Entertainment Center, 4401 44th Ave., Moline, 563-355-0036.
Sons of the American Revolution, Fort Armstrong chapter. To become a member, contact Dave at fbsm@aol.com.
March 19
Cordova HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Cordova Library, 402 Main Ave., Cordova. Visitors and potential members welcome. Ida Kerr, 309-235-7684. (Meets third Thursday each month.)
Friends of East Moline Public Library, 4 p.m., 740 16th Ave, East Moline. 309-755-9614.
Easy Speakers Toastmaster Club No. 5845, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church basement, 13th Street and 13th Avenue, Moline. Patrick Olson, 309-757-0421.
Aledo American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary, 6:30 p.m., Legion Hall, 2000 Highway 17.
East Moline Silvis Jaycees, 7 p.m., McGehee Center, Schadt Park, 12th Street and 4th Avenue, Silvis. Harley Nicely, 309-631-1928.
Quad City Coin Club, 7 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, 2900 Avenue of the Cities, Moline.
Rock Island American Legion Post 200, 7 p.m., Rock Island VFW, 3715 9th St.
March 21
QC Military Vehicle Preservation Association-Quad Cities Chapter (MVPA), 9 a.m., Davenport "Ice House," 307 Myrtle St. Military collector enthusiasts dedicated to the restoration and preservation of vintage World War II to Vietnam-era military vehicles. Visitors welcome. Henry Pacha, 563-320-6738.
Daughters of the American Revolution, Mary Little Deere/Fort Armstrong Chapter, 9:30 a.m., Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.
The Writers' Studio, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St. To have material reviewed by other writers, bring five pages double-spaced. Free. Registration not needed. 563-324-1410 or mwc@midwestwritingcenter.org.
Black Hawk Hiking Club, 5 p.m., Black Hawk Hiking Club Annual Banquet at Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline. Meal is $18 with beverage. Presenting "A Year with the Sauk and Meskwaki." Mail check to: Black Hawk Hiking Club, Sharon Dodd, 2920 16th Ave., Moline, IL 61265 by March 15 to attend. For information and directions, visit on Facebook or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
Gold Wing Touring Association, Region "C," Chapter "H," River City Riders, dinner 6 p.m., meeting 7 p.m., Brothers Restaurant, Rapids City.
March 23
Moline American Legion Auxiliary, 7 p.m., VFW, 1721 7th St., Moline, regular meeting.
Moline American Legion Post 246, 7 p.m., VFW, 1721 7th St., Moline, monthly meeting.
Quad Cities African Violet Society, 7 p.m., Deere-Wiman Carriage House, 1105 8th St., Moline.
Milan Chapter No. 326 Order of the Eastern Star, 7:30 p.m., 106 W. 4th St., Milan. Meets on second floor; no elevator.
March 24
Mississippi Valley Country Dance Association, 7 p.m. for line-dance lessons, Silver Spur, 1230 15th St., East Moline. 309-299-3116.
Rock Island County Illinois Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m., Butterworth Education Center, 701 12th Ave., Moline.
Tampico Area Historical Society, 7 p.m., 119 Main St., Tampico.
March 25
Prospect Park HCE Unit, 1 p.m., Visitors and potential members welcome. Contact Mary Ecker, 309-764-7927, for meeting location. (Meets fourth Wednesday each month.)
Quad City Cribbage Club, 6:30 p.m., Svithiod Club, 1522 1/2 6th Ave., Moline.
Quad Cities Cultural Discussion Group, 7-8:45 p.m., Rozz-Tox Cafe, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Free.
March 26
Town & Country HCE Unit, noon, Christ Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline. Visitors and potential members welcome. Kay Wagle, 309-236-6479. (Meets fourth Thursday each month.)
Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, 7 p.m., Singing Bird Nature Center, Black Hawk State Historic Site, Rock Island. Free, but donations accepted.
March 28
Butchers Model Car Club, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Cone Library, Marycrest Senior Campus, 1607 W. 12th St., Davenport. Ken, 563-570-5953; Ben, 309-755-0256; or Mike, 563-219-3140.
Black Hawk Hiking Club, 2:30 p.m., Paul Skeffington Memorial Trail, DeWitt. Water provided. Bring own cup. For information and driving directions, visit on Facebook or blackhawkhikingclub.org.
March 31
East Moline Correctional Center Retirees, 9 a.m., Deerfield Restaurant, 2215 John Deere Road, Silvis.
Weekly club meetings
Every Monday
CASI Silver Linings Bell Choir, 10-11:30 a.m., Center for Active Seniors, Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Meets for practice May through September, with concerts at area nursing/retirement homes July through September. Dave, 309-755-8934.
Kiwanis Club of Rock Island, noon, Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Moline Rotary Club, noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, noon, Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. George, 563-355-4850.
East Moline-Silvis Kiwanis Club, 6 p.m., Genesis Medical Center, 801 Hospital Road, Silvis. Mike, 309-792-3131.
Quad Cities Illinois Rotary Club, 6 p.m., Hy-Vee, second floor meeting room, 750 42nd Ave., Moline.
Shire of Andorra, a chapter of Adrian Empire Inc., 7-8:45 p.m., East Moline Public Library, 740 16th Ave.; specializes in medieval re-enactments. 309-796-4241.
Every Tuesday
Healthy Lifestyles-Weight Management Group, 8:30-10:30 a.m., Moline Township Activity Center, 620 18th St. For 55 years of age and up. Guests and those interested in membership welcome. Roxann, 309-797-0789.
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (T.O.P.S.) No. 0383, 9:30 a.m., South Park Presbyterian Church, 1501 30th St., Rock Island. Liz, 309-373-2086.
Moline Noon Kiwanis Club, noon, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1330 13th St., Moline. molinekiwanis.org.
Rock Island Rotary Club, noon, Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
Merry Rounders Dance Club, 6-7:30 p.m., Square & Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf, ballroom dancing lessons with a "cuer." $8 per couple. Jim and Linda Kuhle, 309-755-6899.
Fairmount Fireside Knitting Club, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Davenport Library, 3000 N. Fairmount St. All-ages group completes knitting projects for local charities. Yarn, needles and knitting instructors are available; donations of supplies are welcome. Angie, 563-326-7893.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. George, 563-355-4850.
Grand Jury of Common Law, 7 p.m., Moline Commercial Club, 1530 5th Ave., first floor. 312-498-7207 or clgj.ricounty@gmail.com.
Harminators Barbershop Chorus, 7 p.m., Northcrest Calvary Baptist Church, 3004 56th St., Moline. Brian Buckrop, 309-737-3899.
Quad City Banjoliers, 7 p.m., First Congregational Church, 620 22nd St., Moline. 309-796-3817.
Every Wednesday
Moline Breakfast Optimist Club, 7:30 a.m., Windmill Family Restaurant, 1190 42nd Ave., East Moline. Bob Clancy, 309-236-4688.
Business Network International, Wednesday Wake-up Chapter, 8:15-9:45 a.m., Moline John Deere Road Hy-Vee. Any professional looking to grow their business is welcome. Cost is $10 for Hy-Vee breakfast.
Ronald Reagan Breakfast Club, 9 a.m., City Limits Bar and Grill, 9th Street and Blackhawk Road, Rock Island.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, noon, Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. George, 563-355-4850.
Andalusia Lions Club, 1 p.m. euchre tournament, Lions Club, 302 2nd St. W., Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Bosom Buddies of the QC, 1:15-3:15 p.m. every Wednesday, Trinity Moline Cafe, 500 John Deere Road Knitting group making lightweight, breathable breast prostheses and giving them away. 309-792-5839.
Children's Book Club, 2 p.m., Broadway Presbyterian Church, 710 23rd St., Rock Island. Vikki, 309-786-2631.
Q-C Cloggers, 4-6 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Mary Ann, 563-289-5742.
Davenport Evening Optimist Club, 6 p.m., Clarion Hotel, 5202 N. Brady St., Davenport.
Rock Island Evening Lions Club, 6:30 p.m., Lions Home Association, 4329 8th Ave., Rock Island.
Every Thursday
Rock Island Golden K Kiwanis Club, 10 a.m., Friendship Manor, 1209 21st St., Rock Island.
River Crafters, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Fresh Deli, 421 W. River Drive, Davenport. Bring craft, art or knitting project to share. Laura, 563-508-2755, or Lottie, 309-794-0618.
Davenport Kiwanis Club, noon, Blackhawk Hotel, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport.
Milan Area Rotary Club, noon, Pinnacle Country Club, Milan. milanarearotary.org.
C.A.S.I. New Horizons band, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Center For Active Seniors Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Meets for practice March through December, with concerts throughout the season. Membership is for those 50 and older. All levels of music ability are accepted. New members are encouraged to join. Bob Gaston, 563-332-1618, or CASI, 563-386-7477.
Rotary Club of East Moline, 12:15 p.m., Christ United Methodist Church, 3801 7th St., East Moline.
Andalusia Lions Club, 1 p.m. euchre tournament, Lions Club, 302 2nd St. W., Andalusia. 309-798-2146.
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 6:30 p.m., Bettendorf Community Center, 2204 Grant St., duplicate games. George, 563-355-4850.
Chordbusters Barbershop Chorus, 6:30 p.m., Davenport Family Y, 606 W. 2nd St.; men's recreational chorus. Vaughn Meehan, 563-271-2157.
Gentlemen's Chess Club, 7-10 p.m., 1101 W. 4th St., Davenport. Workshops for improvement and games to be played.
Hersong, Quad-Cities Women's Chorus, 7 p.m., St. John's Lutheran Church, 4501 7th Ave., Rock Island. 309-737-9898.
Q-C Kids of the Q-C Cloggers, 7 p.m., Square and Round Dance Hall, 323 1/2 17th St., Bettendorf. Rita, 563-326-1570, or Mary Ann, 563-289-5742.
Solo Steppers Square Dance Club, 7-9:30 p.m., Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 415 W. 53rd St., Davenport. All welcome to enjoy mainstream and plus-level dancing, with round dancing between tips. $5.50, $5 for members. 309-797-3433 or 309-799-5119.
Every Friday
Moline Masonic High Twelve, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Riverfront Grille, 4619 34th St., Rock Island. Masons and ladies welcome. Arlin Neumann, 309-797-1455.
Every Saturday
Quad Cities Bridge Club, 7 p.m., Hy-Vee, 2900 Devils Glen Road, duplicate games. George, 563-355-4850.