Club Calendar for March 2020 in the Quad-Cities

C.A.S.I. New Horizons band, 12:15-1:45 p.m., Center For Active Seniors Inc., 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport. Meets for practice March through December, with concerts throughout the season. Membership is for those 50 and older. All levels of music ability are accepted. New members are encouraged to join. Bob Gaston, 563-332-1618, or CASI, 563-386-7477.