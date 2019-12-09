Co-owner of K&K Hardware in Bettendorf wins Norwegian cruise for her volunteer work

Gaura's grandfather, Boyd Keller, co-founded K&K in 1940, and Gaura, a Pleasant Valley High grad, has worked continually at the downtown Bettendorf institution for 25 years. For many years, she's been on the store's donation committee, which has $8,000 to give out a year. She also does hiring at the store, which traditionally employs high school kids as workers.

“Students bring a different energy to the store; they bring different ideas,” she said. “They are often more embracing of new innovations. Also, it lays a good foundation for them."

“When you have kids of your own, it teaches you to look at things in a new way, and mentoring a child brings another new way to look at things,” said Gaura, who has a 14-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son.

“As a parent, we often lead with discipline as a teaching tool, and as a mentor, you're more trying a softer approach. Make it their idea; have them buy in. All the things we do with employees makes me better at that,” Gaura said.

She said she has yet to decide when and where she'll go on the cruise she won.

The Encore Moments campaign is among efforts by Norwegian to reward people dedicated to spreading acts of kindness, according to a company release. In May, Norwegian honored 30 teachers as part of its Giving Joy campaign, and in September, it honored 20 music educators on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

