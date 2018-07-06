Football coach Mike Morrissey still remembers the night he was working crowd control at a basketball game at Thornridge High School in Dolton, Illinois, after his first season as head football coach.
The plan was to get students out of the gym within about 10 minutes of the game’s end. He was chatting on his cellphone with his wife, Jessica, when gunshots were fired outside.
He hung up and hurriedly grabbed students to get them back in the gym.
That night everything turned out OK and no one was hurt. It turned out someone was firing at a car in the neighborhood, not students leaving the game.
But when Morrissey got home that winter's night in 2011, his wife helped him make a decision.
"She was like, 'That’s it. We got to go,'" Morrissey recalled her saying. "'We are not going to do this for the rest of our lives.'"
The story did not end there. This summer, as he takes a short vacation from coaching kids through the hot days of football camp, Mike Morrissey carries a heavy heart.
His school year ended in with a May funeral for Josh Hunter, a 25-year-old he coached at both Thornwood and Thornridge high schools.
Hunter followed Morrissey to nearby Thornridge, despite the coach’s best efforts to get Hunter to stay at Thornwood. He could not talk Hunter, a running back/linebacker/strong safety, out of joining him even though the school they both were going to already had a University of Iowa-bound running back.
Hunter later graduated from St. Xavier University and was a truancy officer/coach at Thornwood. At the time of his death, he had enrolled in classes at Chicago State to get certified to be a special education teacher.
Hunter wasn’t the first player Morrissey lost from that team. He actually was the fourth who had played for Morrissey his one year at Thornridge who was fatally shot.
"It’s hard, to go up and see the kids I hadn’t seen in so long and to know that at least a lot of them were doing well," Morrissey said. "And, at the same time, they’ve lost somebody that they love and that they care about."
Morrissey said he and Hunter would converse periodically via Facebook.
"This one was really tough to come to terms with," Morrissey said. "He was a special kid… a great kid. He was always a driven young man."
Morrissey grew up in the Quad-Cities playing football for his father, Ed, at Pleasant Valley. He hasn't forgotten his parents' teachings, especially about giving your best being more important than winning. It’s a philosophy he’s used at Moline, Cedar Rapids, Thornridge and Desert Mountain, Arizona.
"It was never more evident than when I was up there," he said of Thornridge. "We never talked about winning, and there’s a reason. There’s so many more important things in life than just winning games, especially at the high school level."
Now, as he coaches at relatively serene Moline, Morrissey deals with some guilt.
"It makes me feel guilty about not being there, about maybe not doing this or that to help them get out of that area," he said. "There’s a lot of things that you ask questions for.
"Obviously, you feel sick to your stomach for the family," he said. "You are being around the guys. It was tough because you see how emotional they are.
"When you hear a dad talk about burying his son on Mother’s Day weekend, that is tough, especially when it’s somebody you care about and you love as a young man," Morrissey said. "And to hear his family go through that grief, oh my gosh, it’s hard to explain honestly. It’s absolutely heart-breaking."
Morrissey also fears what will happen as time goes on.
"The unfortunate part is a lot of times this stuff is forgotten weeks later," he said. "Months later it kind of goes on the back burner. But to the guys that are there, and the family, there’s that constant reminder of it. That's what’s sad."
Recent shootings in Moline and Davenport concern Morrissey. Still, he feels lucky to coach and teach where he’s at.
"The thing about being here is we have a really good comfort level with my family being here, with the community, with the make-up of what the Quad-Cities is and what it has been for a long time," Morrissey said. "I think it is sometimes overlooked and we take for granted just how fortunate we are to be in a place like this."