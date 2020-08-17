Coal Valley initiates debris drop-off point

Due to the recent storm damage, the Village of Coal Valley will offer residents a drop off site for tree branches and brush debris. Residents may bring those items to the 1000 1st Street Park from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday August 14 until Sunday August 30.

There is a barricade as you enter the park with a sign for the designated drop-off area. No garbage, building materials or any other household items will be allowed and people may be asked for a proof of residency at the site as it will be police enforced.

Any questions, call the Village Hall at 309-799-3604.

Also along with the recent weather event, well No. 3 is out of order. The Village has switched over to another well, but citizens will notice a significant decrease in water pressure until it can get well No. 3 repaired and operational.

The pump for well No. 3 has been ordered but due to the severity of the storm, the Village is still waiting for the pump to arrive and hoping to have it installed soon. According to the village's website, the Village is also still waiting for MidAmerican to fix the line in the affected area so it can have access to replace the pump. The Village will provide updates on its website.

