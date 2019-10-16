COAL VALLEY — It was a night of lively discussions but few actual decisions Wednesday at the Coal Valley Village Board meeting at the Village Hall.
Among the items decided was the approval to write an ordinance banning the sale of cannabis in Coal Valley.
As of Jan. 1, cannabis can be used recreationally in Illinois. But each community can decide if it wants to allow an entity to sell it.
Discussion centered on if it would be best to sell cannabis in the community, with at least one board member noting it’s seemingly inevitable. But in the end, the board opted to vote 5-0 in favor of writing an ordinance banning its sale in the village and bringing the ordinance back to the next meeting for approval.
“They are going to create an ordinance not allowing the sale of it in Coal Valley,” Village President Mike Bartels said. “And then the board will approve that.”
Also approved Wednesday was:
- A contract between Moline Baseball Academy (Moline Blackhawks) to enter the first two phases of Coach Chris George’s proposal to the board at its previous meeting. Those two phases included extending the infield dirt area so the bases can be extended to 90 feet apart, and years later adding a new scoreboard. The extended bases would allow all the organization’s teams to play on the field.
It would require 65 tons of dirt spread out about five inches deep. The cost of the dirt is expected to be about $800 with another $1,500 for hauling. In addition, there would be grading costs for an estimated total of $3,000 to $3,500.
Coal Valley would waive the first year of Moline Baseball Academy’s $1,500 rental fee as part of the deal.
Phase 2 would result in MBA putting in a scoreboard by the year 2023 at a cost estimated to be between $2,500 to $3,000, including wiring. Additional rental fees for years may be waived.
- An increase in price from $475 to $500 on water meters for both residential and commercial. The vote was 4-1.
“It’s to cover are outright cost of the meter,” said Annette Ernst, village administrator, who noted in the board’s discussion that the cost had gone up from the two brands that supply the meters.
“We are just passing the cost on to the homeowner,” said Bartels. “The cost of the meter has gone up, so we are just covering our costs.
“Most people won’t even see the increase. It’s just for new construction.”
- Approved the appointment of Beth Bealer, to the Village of Coal Valley’s Planning and Zoning Board.
- A motion to rescind qualifications packet (Niabi Zoo water main/elevated storage tower) award to Klingner & Associates. There were small changes in verbiage, Ernst said. “We have to rescind it and take it back out to bid,” she said. “I have those due on Nov. 15th, so I will bring those back to the second meeting in November for the award.” The motion passed 5-0 with no discussion. For now, the board tabled further discussion and possible vote on a Tax Increment Financing District (TIF II) for the downtown-U.S. 150 area.