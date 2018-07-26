The Mississippi River can appear to be beautiful and calm on the surface while presenting a threat with its power and speed.
At least three people have drowned in the Quad-City area of the Mississippi River this year. The river, said Jessica Brooks, service hydrologist at the National Weather Service, Davenport, is unpredictable.
Current river levels are about normal for this time of year, she said. And, the river's flow on Thursday was 110,000 cubic feet per second.
“The way we explain it, is this: Imagine a basketball. That’s about one cubic foot. Think 110,000 basketballs, moving by your eyes in a second,” she said. “There’s that much water going by you at one time.”
Earlier in July, when the river flooded, it reached levels of almost 175,000 cubic feet per second, she said.
“Ultimately, the Mississippi River is just a big river and there’s always a lot of flow in it,” Brooks said. As river levels go up or down, the flow varies. “In the next week it could go down to about 85,000 cubic feet per second, the lower end of our normal for this time of year,” she said.
“Currents move fast, and it’s something people need to be cautious about,” she said.
She added that people also may not realize how much debris is in the river. "When it's flooding, there are a ton of trees that are in there that you may not see. That's another hazard in the river, especially when water levels are high."
“Different rivers are going to have different currents and they can vary depending on the time of year and weather,” said Lexie Preston with the external affairs office, U.S. Coast Guard District 8 (responsible for operations spanning 26 states, including inland waterways of the Mississippi, Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Tennessee river systems).
“Any body of water can quickly become dangerous if boaters and other people on the water do not take precautions," Preston said. "Simple things like wearing a Coast Guard-approved life jacket, not drinking and boating, having safety equipment on board, and having a plan can help to save lives.”
Wearing a life jacket can significantly increase a person’s chances for survival in the event of an incident, she said.
Drinking alcohol while boating is the leading cause of boating accidents, she said. “Alcohol is even more hazardous on the water than on land. The marine environment — motion, vibration, engine noise, sun, wind and spray — accelerates a drinker's impairment.” The use of alcohol is involved in about a third of all recreational boating fatalities, she said.
She advised all boaters to have a plan. “Let someone know when, where, and how long you’ll be out on the water,” she said. Boaters also should let someone know what the vessel looks like and what kind of craft it is (kayak or paddle board, for instance) in case rescue is needed.