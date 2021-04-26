CODID-19 vaccination opportunities expand in Rock Island County

The Rock Island Health Department also will have walk-in hours at the Camden Centre mass vaccination in Milan from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 28. Those seeking vaccination during that time do not need to preregister. The Moderna vaccine will be given. Appointments for other times are available from links on richd.org and the RICHD Facebook page.

One-dose vaccines resume in RICO

The Rock Island and Scott County health departments announced Monday they will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after an advisory committee to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended lifting the pause for the one-dose vaccine

The panel said the vaccine is safe for adults ages 18 or older with a new warning about the increased risk of very rare but severe blood clots. Rock Island County Health Department officials said they agreed the pause urged by federal health officials was appropriate after the vaccine monitoring system identified 13 cases of severe blood clots in almost eight million doses administered.

In news releases, health department officials said the J&J vaccine "offers excellent protection for those for whom coming back for a second-dose is a barrier."

“Given all that we know and the data provided to the ACIP, I can confidently say that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a good vaccine — very effective at preventing serious illness and much safer than not being vaccinated, even with the newly described reaction. If I wasn’t vaccinated and it was the only vaccine available to me, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second and would roll my sleeve up,” said Dr. Louis Katz, medical director.

