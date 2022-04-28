 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Cody Homestead reopens in Scott County

A Buffalo wanders a snow covered feild Friday, January 18, 2019 at the Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead near McCausland, Iowa.

The Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead in rural Scott County has reopened after unexpected utility work, according to Scott County Conservation.

The 1847 farmhouse is the boyhood home of Buffalo Bill Cody and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.

It's at 28050 230th Ave., at Bluff Road, in the Wapsipinicon River valley, about 20 minutes from Interstate 80.

For more information contact Scott County Conservation at 563-328-3280.

