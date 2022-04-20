Cody Homestead temporarily closed

The Buffalo Bill Cody Homestead in rural Scott County is temporarily closed due to unexpected utility work, according to Scott County Conservation.
The 1847 farmhouse is the boyhood home of Buffalo Bill Cody and is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
It's at 28050 230th Ave, at Bluff Road, in the Wapsipinicon River valley, about 20 minutes from I-80.
A reopening date is not available. For more information contact Scott County Conservation at (563) 328-3280.
Photos: Buffalo Bill Birthday Celebration
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-001
Museum Director Bob Schiffke wanders through an exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-002
Acoustic Friends band members Mary Anna Parris, from left, Dave Huntsberger and Rita Shank of LeClaire play together at the Buffalo Bill Museum.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-003
Mary Anna Parris of LeClaire plays her banjolele at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-004
Donated Buffalo Bill Cody cookies were available fro guests at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday, during a birthday party for Cody, who was born in Scott County.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-005
A selection of period handguns and rifles are seen on display at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-006
Tim and Penny Hansen of Geneseo walk through a Native American exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-007
Professional ballet dancers Lauren Carmen, left, and Dominique Jenssen speak to guests Sunday about their upcoming "Wild, Wild West" ballet with Ballet Quad-Cities, during a birthday party for Buffalo Bill Cody at Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-008
Cliff Suiter of LeClaire reads about an exhibit at the Buffalo Bill Museum.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-009
Ethan Morgan, 3, of LeClaire, and Claire Linville, 2, of Davenport, play together at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-010
Buffalo Bill root beer was for sale at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire Sunday during a birthday party for Buffalo Bill Cody.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-011
A sign welcomes guests at the Buffalo Bill Museum Sunday.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-012
Mary Anna Parris of LeClaire sings with her band, Acoustic Friends, at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-013
Dave Huntsberger of LeClaire sings with his band, Acoustic Friends, at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta
022617-BUFFALO-BILL-014
Rita Shank of LeClaire sings with her band, Acoustic Friends, at the Buffalo Bill Museum in LeClaire on Sunday.
Andy Abeyta
