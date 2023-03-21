Local coffee shops opened their doors Monday morning to more customers than usual, many with deals on their minds.

QC Restaurant Week increased business last year for Main Street Coffee, owner Brigid Dodge said, and she's expecting more of the same this week as more diners and drinkers catch on.

"I think it's going to be a busy week for us," Dodge said. "So, we're gearing up."

Eighty local eateries and drink establishments are having promotions and discounts on menu items March 20-26 for Visit Quad Cities' QC Restaurant Week.

Main Street Coffee, 1927 N. Main St., Davenport, is offering a 16-ounce hot or iced mocha or latte and jumbo muffin for $5, a $3.50 discount. The drive-thru coffee house is open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

When looking at the dozens of participating businesses on the QC Restaurant Week list, Dodge said one thing that sets her shop apart is the exclusive espresso blend people can find only at Main Street Coffee. Coffee shops across the Quad-Cities do a good job of bringing their own tastes to the local drink scene, she said.

"I think all coffee shops are doing a great job. I like to go to different coffee shops a lot," Dodge said. "They're all doing things a little bit differently, and it depends on your roast, your grind, how much coffee you're putting with steamed water. Everybody has their own little twist on things."

Iron + Grain Coffee House Manager Megan Hogg said she was surprised at the number of people who came by knowing about QC Restaurant Week and had fun filling in customers who didn't know about it.

The three Iron + Grain locations in Davenport, East Moline and Silvis are offering 10% off specialty drinks with the mention of QC Restaurant Week.

It's rewarding to see the community come out in support of local businesses, Hogg said, as running a food establishment while dealing with inflation, staffing shortages and aftereffects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dodge agreed, saying handling high prices and low staffing has been a challenge that has contributed to her shortening business hours.

"I think it's super important, especially post-pandemic and all of the crazy things that happened over the last few years, just to support the people who are trying to help the community grow and help it be a little bit of a better place," Hogg said.

Here are some other coffee shop deals this QC Restaurant week:

KickServe Coffee, located at 1901 7th St. and 3637 Avenue of the Cities in Moline, will allow customers to upsize any energy drink, Italian soda or iced latte to an extra-large, or 32 ounces, for $1 more. The shops are open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Sundays.

Pulse 84, 210 11th St., Rapids City, is offering deals Tuesday and Thursday during QC Restaurant Week. The drive-thru coffee shop will give double punches with the purchase of a Pot of Gold latte Tuesday and Thursday will feature a buy-one-get-one-half-off with Pot of Gold lattes. Pulse 84 is open 5 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.

Vibrant Coffeehouse & Kitchen, 6600 44th Ave., is offering $5 espresso milkshakes this week. The cafe is open 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 7 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturdays and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays.