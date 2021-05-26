 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Coffee with a Cop Thursday in Eldridge
0 comments
topical

Coffee with a Cop Thursday in Eldridge

  • 0

A local coffee shop and the Eldridge Police Department are teaming up for Coffee with a Cop from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, May 27. 

Sips Coffee, 100 S. 4th Ave., is closing its drive-thru lane to make room for police cruisers and is offering 50% off beverages to anyone who wants to come and get to know local police officers.

As a parent and active member of the community, business owner April Rus says she thinks it’s important for kids and the community to know the team that is working to keep the community safe.

As the community looks forward to the unofficial start of summer this weekend, Rus hopes the red tables outside of Sips will be surrounded by kids and families getting to know their local heroes.

Quad-City Times​

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NY offers tuition raffle for vaccinated teens

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News