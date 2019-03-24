The Quad-City Coin Club's annual spring show will be Sunday, April 7, at the Camden Center, 2701 1st St. E., Milan, with 80 tables offering U.S. coins, foreign coins, paper money, gold, silver and coin supplies.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; admission is free.
Children will be able to select coins from around the world from a treasure chest, and a youth coin auction will be held at 1:30 p.m. Each participant will receive play money to bid on lots donated by club members and dealers.
Free door prizes will be offered every hour, and there will be a gold raffle at the end.
Coin club members will be available to identify coins and paper money and to answer questions on coin collecting and the club. A lunch stand also will be available.
Club members say that if you are interested in coins or history, "come to the show, where you can hold history in your hands."
For questions, email to quadcitycoinclub@gmail.com