Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island will be open for tours, activities

In a first-ever event, the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island will be decorated to the 1840s period and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

On Dec. 1, house tours will be offered for free.

On Dec. 7-8, members of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation will offer children’s activities and carolers and an antique sleigh will be positioned outside as a backdrop for holiday pictures.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Admission for this weekend is $6 for adults (13 and older), $4 for seniors (62 and older), free for those 12 and under and active military.

Davenport was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 10 years. He came to Rock Island in 1816 as a civilian who had a contract to supply rations to the soldiers at the just-established Fort Armstrong. He was the first permanent European resident in what is now the Quad-Cities and built his house in 1833-34.

The foundation is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that works to preserve Davenport's home and share his story.

For more information, visit davenporthouse.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.