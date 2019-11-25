Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island will be open for tours, activities

The front of the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island is built in the Federal style of architecture with symmetrical windows on either side of the portico, or front porch.
One of two original stone chimneys stands tall at the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island.
A detail of the Col. Davenport House portico, or porch, shows dentil molding (the little squares) and Ionic-style capitals on the top of the pillars.
In a first-ever event, the Colonel Davenport House on
Arsenal Island will be decorated to the 1840s period and open to the public from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1, and Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 7-8.
On Dec. 1, house tours will be offered for free.
On Dec. 7-8, members of the Colonel Davenport Historical Foundation will offer children’s activities and carolers and an antique sleigh will be positioned outside as a backdrop for holiday pictures.
×
We can't do it without you. Become a member and help support journalism at a special rate.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Admission for this weekend is $6 for adults (13 and older), $4 for seniors (62 and older), free for those 12 and under and active military.
Davenport was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 10 years. He came to Rock Island in 1816 as a civilian who had a contract to supply rations to the soldiers at the just-established Fort Armstrong. He was the first permanent European resident in what is now the Quad-Cities and built his house in 1833-34.
The foundation is a nonprofit, all-volunteer organization that works to preserve Davenport's home and share his story.
For more information, visit
davenporthouse.org.
050318-qct-qca-davenport-016
One of two original stone chimneys stands tall at the Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island.
Quad-City Times
050318-qct-qca-davenport-002
Plexiglass protects the exposed wood logs that form the base of the Col. Davenport House.
Andy Abeyta Quad-City Times
Colonel Davenport House
This piece of furniture is called a pier table and was popular during the time when the Davenport family would have been looking for furnishings, Augustana graduate Jordan Kirkbride said. The base is mahogany, topped by white marble. Located in the center of the table is a mirror. As ladies or gentlemen dressed for the day, they could glance in the mirror to see that their skirts or shoes were properly arranged, Kirkbride said. This table was purchased for the home in 2004 thanks to a grant from Questers International, a history group, and Quad-City area chapters.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
The parlor and dining room of the Colonel Davenport House are mirror images of each other, with built-in shelves flanking the fireplaces on the outside walls.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
Candle holders are mounted on the wall of the entry hall at the Colonel Davenport House. None of the items in the house is original to the colonel; all pieces have been donated through the years to re-create a view of how the home may have looked.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
This sewing table was a donation from Augustana College, Rock Island.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
The Colonel Davenport House was built like a log cabin, with timbers cut with axes and adzes. It was then covered with clapboard siding. Although the siding has been replaced a couple of times, the original 1833-34 timber frame remains underneath. This cut-away is visible from an addition on the east side.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
Although the exact date of this Limoges tea set in the Colonel Davenport House parlor is unknown, it comes from the first half of the 19th century in Limoges, France.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
The staircase of the Colonel Davenport House runs through the middle of the two-story, four-room house.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
Before the use of boxed springs, ropes were used to support mattresses. The ropes were tightened to keep the mattress firm, which is where the "good night, sleep tight" expression came from. This bed is in Colonel Davenport's bedroom.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
A chair and sofa are among pieces in the parlor at the Colonel Davenport House. The sofa has been upholstered in a brocade material; the original material probably would have been horse hair, Augustana graduate Jordan Kirkbride said.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
One of two upstairs bedrooms in the Colonel Davenport House has been made over to look like what volunteers image Col. Davenport's trading post office looked like.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
A copy of Col. Davenport's journal and other documents hang on a wall in the Davenport House.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
Old-fashioned shaving equipment and a pitcher and wash bowl stand on a table in the Col. Davenport bedroom.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
The parlor in the Colonel Davenport House features a Limoges tea set on a center table and a looking glass over the fireplace.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
A lamp sits on a fireplace mantle at the Colonel Davenport House.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
A detail of the Col. Davenport House portico, or porch, shows dentil molding (the little squares) and Ionic-style capitals on the top of the pillars.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
A replica of a totem crafted by Black Hawk's people stands in the yard of the Colonel Davenport House. The original totem was created to honor Davenport after he died.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
A sign welcomes guests to the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island. The home has opened for guided tours for the season.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
The front of the Colonel Davenport House on Arsenal Island is built in the Federal style of architecture with symmetrical windows on either side of the portico, or front porch.
QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
This mirror, also called a looking glass, hangs over the fireplace in the parlor of the Colonel Davenport House. In addition to providing a reflection of the person looking at it, the mirror would have reflected light from windows, candles or lamps, adding welcome brightness to the home.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
The legs and feet of several pieces of furniture in the Colonel Davenport House are finished with what Augustana graduate Jordan Kirkbride describes as the "hairy paw," a popular look during the early 1800s.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
041817-COL-DAVENPORT-HOUSE-004
The dining room is seen at the Col. Davenport house on the Rock Island Arsenal on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. None of the items in the house are original to the colonel; all pieces have been donated through the years to recreate an accurate view of how the home may have looked.
Andy Abeyta, QUAD-CITY TIMES
Colonel Davenport House
The Colonel Davenport Home is furnished with items that would have been around during the time he lived there.
Jeff Cook photos, QUAD-CITY TIMES FILE PHOTO
062213-photos-of-the-week-03
The Col. Davenport House on the Rock Island Arsenal opened its doors during Ride the River. Sunday, June 16, 2013.
Jeff Cook
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter