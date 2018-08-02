The Col. Davenport House on Arsenal Island is among more than 80 sites across Illinois offering free admission one weekend this month as part of a new tourism program.
Doors Open Illinois will offer free access to participating historical sites and museums around the state. A different region will be featured each weekend to encourage visitors to learn more about Illinois history and heritage. The state is celebrating its bicentennial this year.
The Doors Open regions and dates are: southern Illinois, Aug. 4-5; central Illinois, Aug. 11-12; western Illinois, Aug. 18-19; and northeastern Illinois, Aug. 25-26.
The Col. Davenport House on the north side of Arsenal Island was selected to participate Aug. 18-19. That weekend has been designated a special event by the Arsenal Garrison, so only a U.S. picture ID is needed for those older than 16 to be admitted to the island. No additional pass is needed.
Guided tours of the historic house will be given from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 19.
“We’re incredibly excited to give visitors access to these historically significant sites,” said Cory Jobe, director of Illinois Office of Tourism, in a press release. “The Doors Open program is the perfect way to showcase Illinois’ unique history and highlight what makes our state an amazing place to visit for locals and visitors.”
A native of England and a U.S. Army veteran, Col. George Davenport came to Rock Island in 1816 to supply rations to soldiers at Fort Armstrong. He was the first permanent white resident in the area. He built his house in 1833-34, and, with Antonine LeClaire, founded what is today’s city of Davenport in 1836.
Now through Dec. 3, 2018 -- the official 200th anniversary of Illinois becoming a state -- Illinois Tourism is offering special programs to encourage visitors to experience the state’s many contributions to architecture, history, culture and agriculture.
To learn more about the Doors Open program and the other bicentennial celebrations, visit EnjoyIllinois.com/Illinois-Bicentennial. For more information about the Col. Davenport House, visit davenporthouse.org.