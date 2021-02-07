Cold air to continue for the next six to 10 days, and possibly longer

The forecast for the next six to 10 days, and possibly longer, is going to look pretty much the same: Cold with highs mostly in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.
Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there will be a small warm-up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when the highs may reach 12-14 degrees.
“There’s a question about Tuesday’s high,” he said. We may not get there depending on cold we get Tuesday morning, whether we can rebound and get there.”
The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to be minus 2 with wind chill indices hovering around minus 15 degrees.
The high Wednesday is expected to be in the middle teens, “and that will probably be the warmest for a while before we have another shot of Canadian air come down,” Philip said.
The high Thursday is expected to be around 12 degrees, but the temps fall again through the weekend with highs only in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.
The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for the next six to 10 days for the Midwest is for temperatures to be well below normal with about a 33-40 percent chance of higher than normal precipitation.
Philip said that any precipitation the area receives will be in the form of snow which will add to the eight inches of snow that is on the ground officially at the Quad-City International Airport, Moline.
Currently, there has been snow on the ground of one inch or more for the past 40 days.
“It looks like we’ll have the snow pack into March which will likely get us to 60 days, which will tie us for the fifth spot for the number of consecutive days with a snow depth equal to or greater than one inch,” Philip said.
The record snowfall of 1978-1979 produced a snow depth that lasted from Dec. 29, 1978, through March 16, 1979.
The normal high temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities ranges from 33.1 degrees on Feb. 7 to 35.1 degrees on Feb. 14, according to statistics from the National Weather Service, Davenport.
The average temperature already for February is 19.1 degrees through Saturday, which is 4.8 degrees below normal.
There also has been 4.8 inches of snow to fall so far in February. The normal snowfall for the month is 6.8 inches.