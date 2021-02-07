Cold air to continue for the next six to 10 days, and possibly longer

The forecast for the next six to 10 days, and possibly longer, is going to look pretty much the same: Cold with highs mostly in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

Meteorologist Tom Philip of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said there will be a small warm-up Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday when the highs may reach 12-14 degrees.

“There’s a question about Tuesday’s high,” he said. We may not get there depending on cold we get Tuesday morning, whether we can rebound and get there.”

The overnight low Monday into Tuesday is expected to be minus 2 with wind chill indices hovering around minus 15 degrees.

The high Wednesday is expected to be in the middle teens, “and that will probably be the warmest for a while before we have another shot of Canadian air come down,” Philip said.

The high Thursday is expected to be around 12 degrees, but the temps fall again through the weekend with highs only in the single digits and overnight lows below zero.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center’s forecast for the next six to 10 days for the Midwest is for temperatures to be well below normal with about a 33-40 percent chance of higher than normal precipitation.