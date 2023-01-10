Cold front to bring seasonal temps back to QC Thursday and Friday

A cold front will be moving through the Quad-City region overnight Wednesday into Thursday which will send high temperatures down to near the freezing mark by Friday, just in time for Icestravaganza which runs Friday through Sunday in Davenport.

But then moderate temps return for the weekend.

Meteorologist Dave Cousins said Wednesday’s high will be in the middle 40s, with an overnight low into Thursday of 30 degrees.

As the cold front moves through, there is a 40% chance of rain and snow Wednesday night into early Thursday, and then a 30% chance of rain and snow during the day Thursday.

Any rain will change to snow as the front moves through from west to east, he said. But rain and snow totals will be small.

“On the liquid side of it we’re expecting less than a tenth of an inch,” Cousins said. “As far as the snow side it’s basically going to be a dusting and that’s more along and east of the Mississippi River, so only light amounts of rain and snow.”

The moderate weather would not have affected Icestrvaganza at all, anyway, said Jennifer Walker.

Walker spoke with Jason Gilliland, director of events at the Downtown Davenport Partnership, who said there have been a number of years when the temperatures have been moderate and that it does not affect the event at all. Ice is a nice insulator plus the carvers are using big blocks of ice. Most of the carving is done when it’s cloudy or in the evening time when the sun is not shining directly on the ice.

The temperatures, Walker said, should make it more comfortable for people to attend the event.

For the weekend, Friday’s high is expected to be 32 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of about 18.

Saturday’s temperature is expected to climb to the upper 30s under mostly sunny skies with an overnight low of 28.

Sunday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 46.

The normal daytime high for this time of the month is 31 degrees with overnight lows of 14 degrees.

The warmer temperatures are still now where close to being records, according to National Weather Service statistics. The record for Friday the 13th is 58 degrees set in 1961, while the record for Saturday is 61 set in 1928. The record high for Sunday is 56 degrees set in 1990.