Cold Monday but then warm up begins

The deep cold air that initially was expected to descend on the Quad-Cities this week is not going to be around as long as first expected.

Meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night that the really deep cold air has moved off to the north.

“It’s going to affect my hometown,” the native New Yorker said.

The only real cold day will be Monday, he said.

“If you can survive Monday then the rest of the week will be easy,” Speck said. With a high of 9 forecast, “Monday will be the worst day of the week temperature-wise.”

The overnight low into Tuesday is expected to fall to minus 4 degrees. However, Tuesday’s high climbs back to 17 degrees under sunny skies, with an overnight low into Wednesday of 4 degrees, while Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 30 under sunny skies with an overnight low of 11.

Speck said the normal high temperature for this time of year was 32 degrees with overnight lows in the middle teens.

A little shot of cold air will come through Thursday, with high that day of 27 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 4.

Friday’s high is expected to be 19 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 11.

Temperatures rebound both Saturday and Sunday as highs are forecast in the middle 30s with sunny skies.

Speck said that next week the temperatures could climb even higher.

The Climate Prediction Center is predicting a 33% to 40% of warmer-than-normal temperatures for Feb. 6 through 12.

The storm that came through the region Saturday tracked well north of the Quad-City metropolitan area, dropping only a half-inch of show at the Davenport Municipal Airport, and four-tenths of an inch at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline.

Clinton ended up with 2 inches of snow, while Dubuque got 4 inches of snow, Speck said.

Through Saturday, snow as measured at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, totaled 5.7 inches, while the Davenport Municipal Airport has recorded 7.2 inches for the month.

Normal snowfall for the month of January at the Moline airport is 10.8 inches. A normal range is still be established for the Davenport airport.

Also through Saturday, rainfall for the month stood at 2.17 inches at the Moline airport, where the normal rainfall for the month is 1.66 inches.

Rainfall at the Davenport Municipal Airport totaled 1.8 as of Saturday. The normal rainfall for the month in Davenport is 1.14 inches.