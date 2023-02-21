A weekend that gave way to spring-like weather is about to be followed by colder temperatures, rain, sleet, and windy conditions.

The Quad-Cities is under a hazardous weather outlook for possible isolated thunderstorms Tuesday evening followed by a storm system Wednesday into Thursday. The system is expected to bring rain and gusty winds, according to the National Weather Service Quad-Cities.

Meteorologist Timothy Gunkel said the Quad-Cities will mainly see heavy rain and wind, but he wouldn't rule out the possibility of some sleet.

"Early in the morning tomorrow we could see a mix between some sleet, maybe some freezing rain," he said. "But we will switch over to rain later in the day and (begin) dealing with some isolated thunderstorms, heavy rain, and gusty winds."

Northern Scott County, Gunkel said, is more than likely to get sleet, and drivers should be extra cautious.

Tuesday night there is a chance for isolated thunderstorms with lightning and possibly small hail. Wednesday into Thursday there is a chance for a wintry mix of rain, sleet, and freezing rain, but the main threats continue to remain north of the Quad-Cities.

The National Weather Service is projecting winds could reach 45 miles per hour Wednesday into Thursday, resulting in the potential for tree damage and power outages.

Due to the sunny and warmer conditions, any sleet likely will melt when the rain hits roads and other surfaces, Gunkel said.

"If we do get a brief glaze, it will make sidewalks and country roads slick for drivers and people walking around," he said.

Rain and snow is expected to end Thursday, with colder temperatures following and lows dropping into the single digits Thursday night. The sun is expected to return Friday with temperatures jumping back into the 40s for the weekend.