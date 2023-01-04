Cold snap wreaks havoc on furnaces, plumbing in Quad-City area

The service line rang nonstop all day at J.L. Brady.

On the day before Christmas Eve, the Moline-based plumbing and HVAC company was so inundated by broken-furnace and frozen-water line calls, they couldn't keep up.

Wind-chill temperatures plunged well below zero, causing furnaces to fail and water lines to freeze.

"On that Friday, Dec. 23, I think we dispatched 65 calls," said Brandon Bohnert, project manager for a J.L. Brady. "We probably turned down 30 to 40 new customers. It was crazy.

"Between furnaces and pipes, we easily received 100 calls. Our phone, for eight straight hours, didn't stop ringing."

The callers were a mix of homeowners and business owners, Bohnert said, and about 75% of frozen-pipe problems were the result of furnace problems. While homeowners experienced the bulk of the suffering, at least three commercial buildings — Bier Stube and Ballet Quad Cities in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Company in Rock Island — sustained burst-pipe-related damages.

In many cases, the frozen pipes didn't begin to leak until weather warmed, allowing the frozen water to thaw and drip.

"There's lots of damage to sheet rock and flooring in these things," Bohnert said. "The wind played a big part in that too. In nine out of 10 cases, the pipes were located on north or west-facing walls, where the wind really came into play."

Most "freeze ups," he said, take just a few hours to repair, but some were all-day jobs. After plumbers made repairs, many of the next Quad-City calls went to companies that repair water damage.

Blaze Restoration Inc. had about 200 calls about flooding from burst pipes after the storm blew through the Quad-Cities, said Business Development Director Alex Perry. From houses to apartment buildings to hotels, Blaze employees worked anywhere from 60- to 80-hour weeks, trying to reach everyone that needed them.

Calls ranged from a puddle in the basement to families spending the holidays in a hotel, due to major water damage.

"It was happening to everybody, and our guys were just doing everything that they could," Perry said. "We had every truck and machine that we own here at Blaze out."

For many of the jobs, the repair process still is in the beginning stages — offering quotes and waiting for insurance companies to get involved. Perry encouraged people with water damage to reach out to their insurance companies immediately in order to help the restoration company get started on repairs faster.

While many of the pipes which burst in the storm were located outside, any pipe that is cut off from heat could break, Perry said. In order to prevent future catastrophes, he recommends keeping garage doors closed, keeping heat up on when not at home, and allowing indoor faucets on outside walls to drip water.

Pipe sleeves are helpful for keeping them insulated, he said, and keeping cabinet doors that house pipes open could help.

"Since winter is a long way from over, we would encourage customers to take time, if they haven’t already, to protect their pipes from the next round of extreme temperatures, which probably aren’t far off, given its January in Iowa," said Lisa Reisen, external affairs manager for Iowa American Water.

The recent respite from bitter cold meanwhile is allowing workers at Blaze to catch up on demand.

Two weeks after the temperature drop, Perry said, new jobs have slowed, giving crews time to fix what's broken before the next winter storm hits.