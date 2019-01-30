PORT BYRON — With gentle sweeping waves of their arms, Bob DePauw and daughter-in-law Julia ushered cows out of the roughly tumbled mass of yellow-green straw in which they were bedded.
"C'mon," Bob, 61, said calmly but firmly. "Let's go. C'mon, girls."
The black-and-white or liver-red cows lumbered up and out of the relative warmth of the cattle shed and into the snowy barn yard. Bob, behind a laggard, placed a hand on her rump to keep her moving in Wednesday's late afternoon's chill.
"Getting them up this morning was like getting a teenager up," he joked.
It was cold. Really cold -- as in don't-go-outside-unless-you-have-to cold. The DePauw's had to. The roughly 80 cows and calves of Trinity Acres, a working dairy farm in rural Rock Island County, had to be fed and there was milking to be done.
"Cows have to be milked every day, seven days a week," Bob said. "Christmas morning, I'm out here milking."
The DePauws, including Tom, Julia's husband, were bundled up. They said they don't tough it out. If they realize they are getting too cold, they just step inside and warm up. They have to keep drinking water for the cows from freezing and get the tractors started in the cold. Running a farm in the cold can be challenging, they said, but nothing they can't handle.
"We buy stock in those hand warmers," Julia, 30, said.
They bustled about, confident in routines ironed smooth by daily repetition. The snow in many places was hard packed from foot, hoof and tire, but the DePauws were steady and careful, even as they hauled buckets of water or feed and no one slipped.
At one point, Tom, also 30, used a blue New Holland tractor with a scoop in front to shovel up silage -- chopped up corn stalks and husks allowed to ferment -- and drop it in troughs as part of the evening feed. Its sweet, slightly boozy smell, hung heavy in the air, mingling with the warm smell of the cows and hay. The tractor squealed as it moved.
"You can hear it creaking," Julia said. "When it's cold, it's an angry tractor."
Repairs in the cold weather are often more troublesome, often involving a snapped piece of metal, she said.
The afternoon's milking took place in a building called the milking parlor. The cows, grouped in a corral outside, were let in through a side door operated by a pulley and rope. The door would slide open, and the cows would lumber into the stalls. There was room for six, and they moved in without much coaxing, enticed by food in each stall.
In the center of the room was the milking machine. It consisted of a metal framework that was suspended from the ceiling and festooned with hoses and gadgets -- incomprehensible to the uninitiated. Thick hoses with an octopus-like fixture at the end ran from the frame to to each stall. Each fixture's "tentacles" were four other hoses, each ending in a metal tubular cup. This apparatus used suction to milk the animals and then pump the milk into a nearby tank. When it was on, it rattled, hissed and popped.
The DePaws wiped down each teat with iodine then cleaned them before attaching the cups using the suction coming through the hoses. After a few moments, the cups popped off, the milking done.
Bob said the cows don't produce as much in the winter because they are expending more of their energy keeping warm.
Afterward, each teat, wet from the milking, was dipped in a powder to dry them before the cows shuffled back out into the cold to be replaced by the next six.
"In bitter weather like this, that's my big concern is frostbite on the cows," he said.
The farm's cows otherwise are also capable of dealing with frigid temperatures, Bob and Julia said.
If it's not windy but the sun is out, it's not unusual to see them out soaking up solar heat in the snowy pastures, chewing their cud, Bob said.
Even if it is windy, they huddle together to help stay warm, Julia said.
Otherwise, they mainly just need good bedding, feed and warm water, they said.
"You think that they have to have a heated building, but they don't," Bob said. "They create their own heat."
Here and there, a cow's muzzle looked a little frosty, the whiskers around nose and mouth a little silver-white. That, Julia said, was mixture of drinking water and saliva.
"It won't bother them because their fur is so thick," Julia said.