DAVENPORT — Mississippi River Valley Blood Center estimates it missed out on at least 600 donations last week because of canceled blood drives and donors who were unable to attend appointments.
This week, the organization expects another round of missed appointments — maybe even more than the week prior.
"We have cancellations to an even greater degree this week due to the impending weather," said Amanda Hess, MRVBC director of donor relations and marketing. "We had a drive cancellation today, but Tuesday, Wednesday, with the temperatures dropping we're actually planning to keep our staff off the roads."
Hess said the organization, which supplies blood to 89 hospitals, would miss as many as 1,000 donations this week.
More than 20 blood drives are likely to be canceled Wednesday in the Midwest region because of extreme temperatures, Hess said. "And there probably only will be a handful of blood drives that are able to go out on Wednesday, and those are in more southern parts of our area."
MRVBC gives blood to several local hospitals, including Genesis Health System, UnityPoint Health and Select Specialty Hospital.
"Our goal is to keep several days supply of blood on our shelf for all of our local needs, so when donors aren't showing, that does affect our supply," said Mike Rasso, MRVBC director of inventory management and distribution. "But we are maintaining hospital needs at this time. And we have never not maintained their needs."
When bad weather is expected, Rasso said the organization works in advance to send extra supply beforehand. If there's an emergent need, they will get the blood to the hospital, though it may be delayed.
Kept on hand at the hospital are 18 units of O positive, 18 A positive units, six O negative units, seven A negative units, eight A positive units and a few units of irradiated blood.
In a pinch, MVRBC can rely on blood resource sharing partners outside of its area, including Blood Centers of America. But the organization hopes to prevent such a local shortage of blood.
"We'll be fine if blood donors can come help recover these losses, and if we can get those blood drives rescheduled to a later date," Hess said, though she noted blood has a shelf life. Red blood cells have a shelf life of about 42 days, while platelets last only five days. "You can't really make up tomorrow what you didn't collect today."