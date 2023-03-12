Temperatures in the Quad-Cities will remain below normal for most of this week except for Wednesday and Thursday when highs are expected to reach the lower to middle 50s.

Another system will be moving through Thursday night that will bring rain, possibly some snow, and push colder than normal temperatures back into the region for the weekend.

Monday’s forecast calls for cloudy and blustery conditions with a high temperature of 34 degrees, and winds gusting at times to 25 mph. The overnight low into Tuesday will drop to 20 degrees with winds gusting as high as 20 mph.

Meteorologist Jim Hladik of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said areas around and north of U.S. High 30, Clinton County and points north, could have low temperatures Tuesday morning in the single digits.

“It will feel like wintertime in some places,” he said.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach about 37 degrees under sunny skies with a north wind at 5 mph. The winds will shift from the south later in the day. The overnight low into Wednesday is expected to be about 25 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for a high of about 53 degrees, and breezy conditions. The overnight low is expected to be about 43 degrees.

However, Thursday’s forecast calls for a 90 chance of rain throughout the day. The high is expected to reach 53 degrees.

Hladik said rain system will be ahead of more cold air.

“There will be brisk winds with gusts up to 35 mph on Friday,” he said. “We could even see some snow showers.”

The high Friday is expected to reach 37 degrees with an overnight low into Saturday of 21 degrees.

Temperatures on Saturday are not expected to make it to the middle 30s, with the high only reaching 33 degrees under partly sunny skies with breezy conditions. Saturday into Sunday is expected to be blustery with a low 21.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 41 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

Normal high temperatures for this time of year in the Quad-Cities ranges from 48 degrees on Monday to 51 by Sunday, according to statistics from the National Weather Service, Davenport. Normal low temperatures range from 28 degrees on Monday to 30 degrees on Sunday.