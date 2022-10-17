Colder than normal, Quad-City weather

Get ready for a roller-coaster ride.

That's the tongue-in-cheek warning issued Monday by the National Weather Service, Quad-Cities, with recent temperatures across the region dipping to overnight lows in the 20-degree range and a forecast calling for highs in the 70's over the coming weekend.

"Our recent lows have been very low in terms of the normal range for this time of year," NWS meteorologist Peter Speck said Monday. "Our lows at this time are usually in the low 40's, so we have been 10-to-15 degrees below normal for this time."

The same is true of the area's recent highs, Speck said, which normally sit in the low 60-degree range.

"The ironic thing is that Saturday we may be looking at temperatures 10 degrees above normal," he said. "But really, no one should be surprised.

"This is fall. And every fall we see competing air masses, which brings changes in temperatures. Fall and spring are always times of transition, so you get a lot of systems moving through and we get weather swings."

The National Weather Service forecast for the coming days also warns of gusty winds, some as strong as 35 miles per hour. The area also has seen dry weather, which can be problematic when combined with high winds.

Fire warnings are frequent when wind and dry weather collide.