Colder than normal temperatures to remain through next week, abnormally dry conditions persist

Below-normal temperatures making it feel more like November and December will continue well into next week as a storm system over the Great Lakes continues to pump cold air into the Quad-City region, meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Friday.

Overnight low temperatures are expected to dip into the middle 20s Monday and Tuesday, while daytime highs those two day will reach only the lower to middle 40s.

“There is a really intense storm system in the Great Lakes that is sending the chilly air down here,” Haase said.

“It intensifies early next week and will send down another chunk of cold air,” he added. “Even by the end of next week highs will only be in the middle 50s, which is still well below normal.”

Haase said the high Saturday was expected to reach 58 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 39.

The normal high for Saturday is 65 degrees, while the normal overnight low is 43.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high of 54 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 30.

Monday’s high is expected to reach 41 degrees under sunny skies, with an overnight low of 25.

For Sunday and Monday, the normal high temperature for each day is 64 degrees, while the normal overnight low for each day is 42.

Tuesday’s high is expected to reach 44 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low of 25, while Wednesday’s high will be around 47 degrees with an overnight low of 32.

For Tuesday and Wednesday the normal high for each day is 63 degrees, while the normal overnight low is 41 degrees.

The record overnight low for Monday is 23 degrees set in 1948, while the record low for Tuesday is 19 set in 1952.

Highs Thursday and Friday will be back up into the middle 50s. Normal highs both of those days is about 62 degrees.

So far for the month of October through Thursday, the average temperature has been 55.1 degrees, which is 2.5 degrees below normal. That average temperature will fall further next week.

However, according to the Climate Prediction Center, the Quad-Cities has a 50-60% chance of having temperatures above normal.

“That deep trough over the Great Lakes will ship off to the east,” Haase said. “That will allow the Pacific flow to come back in. That is expected to cause a pattern change in the northern Rockies that will allow warm Gulf air back into the region.

“It’s the old roller coaster temperature ride, which is pretty typical of fall,” he said. “By November you’re pretty much stuck with the chilly air.”

Of concern at this point is the dry conditions in Iowa and the rest of the Midwest. There was a time when the soil moisture for the east-central portion of Iowa was normal. But now, all of Iowa is either abnormally dry on in a drought of some degree.

“We had some rain Tuesday, which was only a few tenths,” Haase said. “But we really have not had any rain before that. The first week of October there wasn’t very much.

“Early in the summer eastern Iowa was abnormally dry, but timely rains fell and we got out of that,” he said. “But we haven’t had a significant rain for about 2 ½ to three weeks. The abnormally dry conditions have expanded and all of Iowa is either abnormally dry or in a drought.”

That dry pattern, Haase said, is expected to continue through the rest of the year.

Farmers need the rain and snow to help recharge their soil, he added. And too often drought-busting rains cause flooding.

“The farmers need the rain and snow,” Haase said. “Hopefully it doesn’t come all at once.”

The lack of rain has led to very low river levels. As of Friday at 6:30 p.m., the Mississippi River at Lock and Dam 15, Rock Island, stood at 4.03 feet. Flood stage there is 15 feet.

The Rock River at Moline was in better shape at 8.59 feet at 6:30 p.m. Friday.