Colder weather means fire season's arrived in Quad-Cities, too

“Carbon monoxide has about the same vapor density as oxygen,” DeFrance said. “So what that means is that it’s going to mix pretty naturally in your home and carbon monoxide makes you sort of sleepy, gives you flu-like symptoms.”

Since flu season occurs the same time of year most carbon monoxide problems do, that’s another problem.

“It can easily be mistaken for flu-like symptoms so what I advocate is that you should have it near your sleeping area because carbon monoxide is colorless, odorless and it's going to make you sleepy so you are more susceptible to carbon monoxide poisoning when you go to sleep.”

A detector going off in your basement may never be heard by you in your bedroom, but a detector in your bedroom will.

“So having it near where I sleep because that’s where I am most vulnerable, the odds are that I will be awakened from the carbon monoxide detector,” DeFrance said.

Programs can help

The American Red Cross Sound the Alarm campaign can get most people free smoke detectors. The Illinois State Fire Marshal also has a program where six can be ordered for free at a time by an Illinois fire department. In both cases, contact your local fire department, which also might come out and install them for you.