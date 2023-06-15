Family and friends release balloons into the air Thursday at Longview Park in Rock Island after the funeral of Branden Colvin Sr who was killed in the building collapse in downtown Davenport on May 28.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
Family and friends release balloons into the air Thursday at Longview Park in Rock Island after the funeral of Branden Colvin Sr., who was killed in the building collapse in downtown Davenport on May 28.
"So there were some tears and some laughter and some smiles."
Giminez said the chance to say goodbye to his friend filled him with memories.
"Branden was a man. A good man. A family man," he said. "He was the one who kept the family together. To lose him is so hard for so many people, because he was the one who brought us together.
"You never replace someone like Branden."
Two of Colvin Sr.'s sons, Branden Colvin Jr. and Noah Petersen, wore all black — like many others who attended the funeral. Others, like Mike Collier and Giminez, wore red in Colvin Sr.'s memory.
Colvin Jr. and Petersen held the doves before releasing them. Colvin Jr. said he didn't want to talk about the day.
Collier, Colvin Sr.'s cousin, wore a shirt with a photo of him on the front. Collier's face still wore the haunted, exhausted expression of grief. All through the days of waiting for Colvin Sr. to be rescued or his body recovered, Collier said he just wanted his cousin home.
He did his best to describe the funeral and the celebration-of-sorts in the park with a view of Davenport's downtown.
"It has been emotional," Collier said. "It has been a going-home celebration. We cried. We laughed. I could feel the love in the room. It was a nice service."
The dozens who gathered in the park lingered after the balloons drifted out of sight. Some shared smiles with Colvin Jr. Others shared hugs.
A few people noticed the nameless doves as they circled the park pavilion, then disappeared.
