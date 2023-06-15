The pair of white doves released Thursday from Rock Island's Longview Park did not have names.

"I stopped giving them names after I lost a few," said the Rev. Mark Gehrke, who owns the birds. "I couldn't name them anymore. It just broke my heart when they didn't come back."

The three men who never came back from the May 28 partial collapse of The Davenport had names. Branden Colvin Sr. was one of them.

Heartbroken family and friends laid Colvin Sr. to rest Thursday morning before gathering at Longview Park's pavilion to release the birds and balloons in his honor.

"We had a beautiful service for Branden," Moolah Jefe Dior said. "It was, well, people were in good spirits.

"My boyfriend, Tremond (Giminez) told some really funny stories about Branden and that got everyone laughing. And when you're laughing, you can't help but smile.

"So there were some tears and some laughter and some smiles."

Giminez said the chance to say goodbye to his friend filled him with memories.

"Branden was a man. A good man. A family man," he said. "He was the one who kept the family together. To lose him is so hard for so many people, because he was the one who brought us together.

"You never replace someone like Branden."

Two of Colvin Sr.'s sons, Branden Colvin Jr. and Noah Petersen, wore all black — like many others who attended the funeral. Others, like Mike Collier and Giminez, wore red in Colvin Sr.'s memory.

Colvin Jr. and Petersen held the doves before releasing them. Colvin Jr. said he didn't want to talk about the day.

Collier, Colvin Sr.'s cousin, wore a shirt with a photo of him on the front. Collier's face still wore the haunted, exhausted expression of grief. All through the days of waiting for Colvin Sr. to be rescued or his body recovered, Collier said he just wanted his cousin home.

He did his best to describe the funeral and the celebration-of-sorts in the park with a view of Davenport's downtown.

"It has been emotional," Collier said. "It has been a going-home celebration. We cried. We laughed. I could feel the love in the room. It was a nice service."

The dozens who gathered in the park lingered after the balloons drifted out of sight. Some shared smiles with Colvin Jr. Others shared hugs.

A few people noticed the nameless doves as they circled the park pavilion, then disappeared.

