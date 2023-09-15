Justice Jacobs got a chance to exhale in March.

The 28-year-old small business owner finally found a place of her own, an apartment she could rent in downtown Davenport. It was expensive — she paid $950 a month in rent, a $1,000 for a security deposit, and a $300 fee so her lab-mix Zenon could live with her.

But it was worth it. Her new home was the brick six-story historic building at 234 Main St. It was called The Davenport.

All of Jacobs' hopes for her new home came crashing down on May 28 when the west wall of The Davenport collapsed into a giant heap of rubble. Three tenants were killed in the disaster, and another was rescued from the debris after her leg was amputated.

In the aftermath of the collapse, Jacobs spoke to the assorted media that gathered near Davenport's City Hall. She told what would become a familiar narrative throughout the Quad-Cities.

It's the story of people desperate to find places to live.

'My grandma vouched for me'

For Jacobs, moving into The Davenport was a last-ditch effort to find a place to live.

"I'm a felon," she explained. "I was convicted of forgery years ago and no matter how well I put my life back together or how hard I worked, I could not find a landlord or a property management company willing to work with me."

Jacobs said she "did everything" to get an apartment.

"The property people at The Davenport didn't want me at first," she said. "I brought my grandma in. I had my grandma vouch for me that I am a good person and would be a good tenant.

"I paid whatever for a security deposit. I was so happy when I finally found a place."

What Jacobs found after she moved in was, in her words, "very disappointing."

"There was trash in the halls," she said. "There was trash everywhere. My car was broken into."

Jacobs said she didn't complain.

"I just moved in," she said. "I had no other options. It wasn't like I could just say 'Forget this, I'll move.' There is no where else for me to go. I was stuck living where I could get a lease.

"The landlord has all the power when you're desperate. So I lived with it, you know?"

'Deplorable conditions'

Lena Pillers is a director at King's Harvest in downtown Davenport, an agency that feeds people twice a week. It also offers 11 units for people to live in while they transition to more permanent housing.

Pillers is helping develop four additional units. She hired private engineers to evaluate the structural integrity of all of the units.

"The city inspected The Davenport," she said in July. "The city knew about the issues and didn't tell a single tenant about what the concerns were.

"I'm going to find out what we have and what needs to be done. And if there's a problem, I'm going to tell our tenants. My first job isn't to say I have housing. My first job, above all else, is keep tenants safe."

Pillers said she hears "rental horror stories" on a "fairly regular basis."

"Look, there are good landlords out there," she said. "There are property owners who work hard to maintain their rental units and keep people safe. But, let's face it, we have people in Davenport and all over the Quad-Cities who live in deplorable conditions because they have to.

"There are some populations who are exploited by landlords. There are people with eviction histories, criminal records, income issues, disability issues. Some landlords, when they know a tenant has no where else to go, will exploit that tenant."

Some of the most vulnerable tenants may see their choices as limited, even when they are receiving assistance with rent.

Pillers said some people transitioning from being unhoused, or going through addiction recovery, can sometimes accept living conditions that others would find unacceptable.

"That makes the exploitation even easier for the landlords who are looking to take advantage of people," she said.

Ashley Velez is the executive director of Humility Homes & Services in Davenport, an agency that helps rehouse people without homes. It had 12 clients living in The Davenport at the time of its collapse.

Humility Homes did not place those clients in the building. Those clients chose the building.

"The Fair Housing Act says we can't tell someone where they can or can't live," she said. "And we can't discriminate against landlords. We can't just tell a client we won't pay rent to certain places."

A long line for housing vouchers

On the morning of July 18, a 42-year-old woman called Samantha joined a long line outside a squat brick building at 825 17th St. in Moline.

She made the drive from Davenport to apply for assistance from the Moline Housing Authority. Samantha was one of at least six people from Davenport who stood in the line between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

By noon, over 500 people from all over the Quad-Cities — and from as far away as Indiana — filled out Section 8 applications. Section 8 is a federally subsidized housing program for low-income families and individuals.

According to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, 5.2 million people nationwide receive vouchers from the Section 8 program that cover some portion of their rent. Only one in five households eligible to receive assistance actually do, according to a study from the Urban Institute.

"I have a job and I work hard at that job," said Samantha, who declined to give her last name. "I'm here today because I can't find a decent place to rent. Rent is astronomical in Davenport, astronomical in Bettendorf.

"Even the run-down places are $800, $900 a month. I just can't afford that. I don't know anyone who can. I'm getting desperate and I'll move to Illinois if I have to."

By the end of day, well over 1,000 people applied for one of the 239 Section 8 vouchers that were slated to become available in the coming months. John Afoun, the agency's director, said he wasn't surprised by Samantha's all-too-common story.

"Right now, we have 165 people on the Section 8 waiting list," Afoun said on July 18. "That list was started four years ago and we had 1,000 people waiting. When we reached 165, we opened the list back up and today we saw, once again, just how much need for housing is out there."

Affordable housing 'a crushing need'

Afoun did not mince words when he talked about the need for affordable housing in Rock Island County and across the Quad-Cities.

"I don't think politicians or the community at large really know how desperate the need for affordable housing is across all our communities, he said. "And we need decent housing for people. But very few people are putting their money where their mouth is and doing something constructive about making affordable housing available to people.

"Affordable housing is a crushing need and very few people even want to talk about it."

At the Moline Housing Authority, over 1,000 people are waiting for 239 Section 8 vouchers. In Rock Island, there were 980 people waiting for Section 8 vouchers.

In Rock Island County, a total of 7,699 people received housing assistance or lived in public housing in 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The average household income of those people is $14,095 a year.

There are not as many people receiving housing assistance in Scott County. A total of 4,102 received Section 8 vouchers or lived in public housing in 2022. The average income of those people was $13,395 a year.

Three residents of The Davenport at the time of its collapse were receiving Section 8 assistance.

Afoun said he expects to see more people travel from Scott County to Rock Island County in the search for housing assistance because of the difference between laws in the two states.

In May 2021, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a law that allows landlords and property managers to not rent to individuals or families who use housing assistance to pay for all or part of their rent.

In Illinois, the landlord or property manger has to accept all forms of income as rent, a law that was passed in May of this year.

"Housing is a right," Afoun said. "Not everyone has the right to live in luxury, but everyone has the right to safe and affordable housing. It is a basic need for a strong community where people can thrive.

"Until we start to address the issue of affordable housing, we have some people forced to live in terrible, dangerous conditions."

Afoun said there are pressures to keep substandard rental units open to tenants.

"The simple fact is this: Every city faces pressure to not close buildings like the one in Davenport," he said. "Why? The reason is also simple: What do you do with the people who are left unhoused after closing a building?

"Many of the places that would be shut down are the only places some people can afford to live. Poor people, disabled people, people who don't make enough money, get to live in dangerous conditions because it is often the only thing available to them."