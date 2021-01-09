Colleagues remember thoughtfulness, intelligence of Chief Judge Bobbi Alpers

When Bobbie Alpers was promoted to Chief Judge of the 7th Judicial District in July of 2006, becoming the first woman to hold that position in the state of Iowa, she joked that the only visible change of becoming chief judge is that she then had to turn left off of the elevator in the courthouse, instead of turning right.

A native of Vinton, Iowa, who spent 14 years as a district judge, Alpers said after her appointment to chief judge that, even with some new responsibilities, she still was doing her other job, that of being a judge.

Alpers died Dec. 24, at her home in Maquoketa, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Born in 1950, she earned degrees in English and French at the University of Dubuque in 1973, and taught school before applying for law school at the University of Iowa. She earned her law degree in 1983 and went to work in Scott County. She served as an assistant prosecutor and as a family law attorney. She also had served as a magistrate.

“She was just a wonderful person and a great role model for judges and lawyers alike,” said Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman. “She was highly respected statewide, as shown by her selection by the Iowa Supreme Court as the first female chief judge in our state’s history.”