Colleagues remember thoughtfulness, intelligence of Chief Judge Bobbi Alpers

When Bobbie Alpers was promoted to Chief Judge of the 7th Judicial District in July of 2006, becoming the first woman to hold that position in the state of Iowa, she joked that the only visible change of becoming chief judge is that she then had to turn left off of the elevator in the courthouse, instead of turning right.
A native of Vinton, Iowa, who spent 14 years as a district judge, Alpers said after her appointment to chief judge that, even with some new responsibilities, she still was doing her other job, that of being a judge.
Alpers died Dec. 24, at her home in Maquoketa, due to complications of Alzheimer’s. Born in 1950, she earned degrees in English and French at the University of Dubuque in 1973, and taught school before applying for law school at the University of Iowa. She earned her law degree in 1983 and went to work in Scott County. She served as an assistant prosecutor and as a family law attorney. She also had served as a magistrate.
“She was just a wonderful person and a great role model for judges and lawyers alike,” said Iowa Supreme Court Justice Thomas Waterman. “She was highly respected statewide, as shown by her selection by the Iowa Supreme Court as the first female chief judge in our state’s history.”
Waterman said that Alpers “never lost her calm judicial temperament. She was always well-prepared and treated all persons fairly. She was as modest and as humble a judge as you’ll ever meet.”
Howard Thomas, who served as district court administrator from 2005 until 2013, said there are many adjectives to describe Alpers. “She was strong, kind, gifted, personable, intelligent, and resilient.
“One thing I always admired and respected is that she absolutely treated everyone with kindness, dignity and respect, and I mean everyone,” Thomas said. Everyone was plaintiffs, defendants, their attorneys, the county attorneys, everyone including the janitors who cleaned the courthouse.
“I never heard Judge Alpers ever raise her voice,” he said, adding that Alpers set the example for conduct in her courtroom. “She expected no more of anyone else than she expected of herself, and she seemed to have an inherent since of justice and fairness. She was always graciously human and compassionate.”
Retired Iowa Supreme Court Justice Linda Neuman, the first woman to serve on the state’s highest court, said “she knew that young woman (Alpers) when she was a brand new lawyer.”
Neuman said that as a judge, “you try your best to see the promise in everybody who comes before you, and Bobbi was good at that.”
Alpers, Neuman said, was “steady, compassionate, smart and kind and beloved by her colleagues.”
Jane Metzger, who served in the Clerk’s Office for 17 years and who also worked in Juvenile Court Services, said that everyone seemed to be relieved when it was Alpers’ turn to preside over domestic violence court.
“Victims would ask for her,” Metzger said of Alpers. “She did everything in her power to give women resources and understanding and she listened to them in ways that other judges just weren’t able to do. She had done a lot of juvenile court first so she understood the family dynamic that some district court judges could not.”
During court sessions, Metzger said that Alpers was never quick to act. “She was a very deliberate thinker. She would sit back and she would review what was said. Everything was deliberate with her. It was complete thought for the safety of the people involved, and for the families involved.
“She was meticulous and knew what she could do within the boundaries of the law,” Metzger added.
Being a teacher was likely an invaluable experience for Alpers as she sat on the bench in family court and during trials.
“In teaching you have kids from all walks of life, and some come from atmospheres with a lot of adversity,” Metzger said. Given her experience, Alpers was comfortable communicating with everyone.
“It was like you were in a room with a sage mother; a mother who had known too much in the world and everybody respected her,” Metzger said.
Alpers husband, Kurt Ullrich, summed up Alpers in simple terms. “She was a star.”