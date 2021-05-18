College student, Quad-City police reach settlement in rest-area takedown

A collegiate swimmer who was mistaken for a suspect by local police has settled a lawsuit in the case, but the terms of the agreement are not being immediately disclosed.
The ACLU of Illinois filed suit early last year on behalf of Jaylan Butler, a then-19-year-old member of the Eastern Illinois University swim team. He was mistaken for a shooting suspect when he stepped off the college's bus at an Interstate 80 rest area near East Moline in February of 2019.
“We filed this case after our client Jaylan — an innocent college student returning from a swim meet on his team’s bus — was taken to the ground and had a gun held to his head by police officers," according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Illinois ACLU. "After reaching a settlement with two of the officers who directly interacted with Jaylan on that fateful evening, Jaylan has filed a stipulation to dismiss the remaining claims."
The latest development has not yet been filed in the federal court's online records system, but attorneys for Butler said they settled with former Hampton police officer Ethan Bush and East Moline police officer Travis Staes. They declined to disclose the terms of the settlement.
The Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus are pursuing the details of the settlement.
Initially named in the suit were Rock Island County Sheriff's deputies Jack Asquini and Jason Pena and two unknown officers identified in court records as John Does. The ACLU said they will be removing Asquini and Pena's names from the lawsuit.
The officers were accused of excessive force, assault, battery, false arrest and other counts.
"We filed this case to seek accountability for Jaylan and to raise awareness of the degree to which traumatic police interactions harm individuals, even when the person harmed is able to walk away," the ACLU continued. "We believe, and Jaylan concurs, that our actions to date have satisfied those goals. Now, Jaylan can put this matter behind him and continue his private life as a student, athlete, and young man."
On the night of the police encounter, Butler was asked by his swim coach to take a cell-phone photo of a highway sign to post to social media as a way of keeping parents informed of the students' location. The bus and Butler's coat both contained university logos.
The teen and the driver of the bus, Todd Slingerland, said police cars screamed into the rest area with lights flashing. They spotted Butler, the only Black member of the swim team, and ordered him to the ground. Both men said Butler instantly complied with police orders. Butler said he has been instructed by his father most of his life to obey law enforcement.
In their responses to the court, several of the officers said Butler resisted arrest. At least two denied putting a knee in Butler's back, even though one of them acknowledged doing so in his incident report.
Then-officer Bush was new to the Hampton Police Department at the time of the incident and no longer was employed there eight months later.
While Bush was wearing a body camera, he said it malfunctioned during the interaction with Butler. He said his weapon inadvertently shut down the camera, though the manufacturer said the explanation did not align with their equipment's typical performance.
In his court filing, Officer Staes stated that he has qualified immunity and is protected from civil liability, given he was performing his legal duties.
In a statement supplied by the ACLU, Butler said Tuesday that the lawsuit is resolved, but policing issues remain. He thanked his supporters and vowed to continue advocating for police accountability.
“The memories of that night, being pressed to the ground, with officers swearing at me and a gun pointed at my head, will remain with me forever," Butler said. "But I know that unlike other Black men who have been stopped and manhandled by police, I got to go home.
"For me, this lawsuit has always been about holding the officers accountable for their actions that night. I believe I have accomplished that goal. As a result, I am happy to dismiss the suit and move forward.
"The end of this lawsuit is not the end of the fight for police accountability. We must ensure that officers are held to account when they violate someone’s constitutional rights. This is an effort that I will continue to support for the rest of my life.”
Officers from several law-enforcement agencies were pursuing a suspect the night Butler was taken down — a Black man suspected of firing a gun at a truck on I-80 in Henry County, then fleeing.
Illinois State Police said they were looking for Frank Maquan Scott, 25, of Cedar Rapids, based on vehicle information from the shooting. He was taken into custody several hours after Butler was arrested, but he has not been charged with any weapons violations.
While Scott was 6-foot-6 and weighed 230 pounds, Butler was 5-10 and weighed 160 pounds.
"Jaylan was determined to ensure that his experience would not simply fly under the radar the way abusive police interactions with young Black men often do," the ACLU's statement reads. "Despite all of the challenges of the last year, Jaylan has remained committed to this quest for accountability — both for himself and for the wider community — and continues to seek to ensure that police officers treat young Black men like himself with dignity and respect."