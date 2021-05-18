College student, Quad-City police reach settlement in rest-area takedown

Then-officer Bush was new to the Hampton Police Department at the time of the incident and no longer was employed there eight months later.

While Bush was wearing a body camera, he said it malfunctioned during the interaction with Butler. He said his weapon inadvertently shut down the camera, though the manufacturer said the explanation did not align with their equipment's typical performance.

In his court filing, Officer Staes stated that he has qualified immunity and is protected from civil liability, given he was performing his legal duties.

In a statement supplied by the ACLU, Butler said Tuesday that the lawsuit is resolved, but policing issues remain. He thanked his supporters and vowed to continue advocating for police accountability.

“The memories of that night, being pressed to the ground, with officers swearing at me and a gun pointed at my head, will remain with me forever," Butler said. "But I know that unlike other Black men who have been stopped and manhandled by police, I got to go home.

"For me, this lawsuit has always been about holding the officers accountable for their actions that night. I believe I have accomplished that goal. As a result, I am happy to dismiss the suit and move forward.