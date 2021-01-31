College work on display at Figge

Art students from eight Quad-City area colleges and universities have their work on view in the Figge Art Museum's second-floor Katz Gallery through June 6 as the 11th installment of the College Invitational.

Art professors from Augustana College, Black Hawk College, Clinton Community College, Knox College, Monmouth College, Scott Community College, St. Ambrose University, and Western Illinois University were tasked with selecting the top works from their school for inclusion.

The exhibition includes the works of 42 artists working in drawing, painting, collage, printmaking, clay, digital illustration, silkscreen, mixed media installation, and found materials.

A virtual opening celebration will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4. To register for access, visit www.figgeartmuseum.org

With the cancellation of the spring 2020 College Invitational, a door opened for this year’s installment to be aligned with the Figge’s next major exhibition "For America: 200 Years of Painting" from the National Academy of Design which features over 90 works made by some of the greatest American artists, drawn from the collections of the National Academy of Design in New York, according to a news release from the Figge. That opens Feb. 20.

Cash prizes for first, second and third place winners of the college invitational are being made possible by a donation from Barbara Leidenfrost in memory of her husband, Oscar.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.