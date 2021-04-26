Colona acts on contract with public works employees union

WHAT WE KNOW: The city has been negotiating a new contract with Teamsters Local 371 representing seven public works employees.

WHAT'S NEW: The council on Monday approved a new three-year contract with the union calling for a three percent raise this year starting May 1, 2-3/4 percent in year two and three percent in year three. The contract also calls for longevity increases for five-, ten- and 15-year employees. The vote to approve the contract was 6-2 with Tom Feliksiak and Tom Jones voting no.

Mayor Rick Lack announced the Illinois Department of Insurance is reporting the city's police pension fund is up to 52 percent funded as of May 1, 2020. "It's up quite a bit over the last couple of years," he said. The fund must be funded at 90 percent by the year 2040.

WHAT'S NEXT: Lack swore in newly elected aldermen--incumbent Amanda Stablein in ward one, Sarah Lack in ward two, Mick Painter in ward three and incumbent Debara Shady-Dahl in ward four--as well as city clerk Barbara Winegar and Mayor Richard Holman Jr. "I want to reiterate the respect I have for you, your lifelong commitment to community," said Holman, presenting a gift of a crystal gavel on a plaque from the council to Lack. Lack said he'd enjoyed his eight years as mayor and thanked the council and "most of all the citizens of Colona for allowing me to be here." The audience had warm applause for both the incoming and outgoing officials. Also new to the council was Jessica Hillman, who was seated recently to the first ward alderman seat vacated by her late father Dale Hillman.

