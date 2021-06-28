Colona answers questions on bonds from new resident

WHAT'S NEW: New resident Darlene Strobbe had a list of questions for Colona aldermen that she put to them during public comments at Monday's council meeting, one being about bond payments and the charges on water bills. She was told the city is paying for two bond issues -- one from 2012 and a refinanced one in 2019, and the $6 will remain on the bills although one bond is being paid off this year. The 2012 payments are being reallocated to the 2019 bonds because the 2019 bonds' payments increase as the years go by. Strobbe also asked about business incentives to come to Colona and was told that beyond the existing tax-increment financing (TIF) districts, Mayor Rich Holman is considering additional TIF districts in Colona. "It isn't like we don't have interest, it's just we don't have anywhere to put them," said city clerk Barbara Winegar.