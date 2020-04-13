Colona approves budget over alderman's objection

WHAT'S NEW: Meeting virtually on Monday, the council voted 6-2 to approve the finance committee's recommendation on the budget. Alderman Tom Feliksiak objected, taking particular exception to budget outlays for new squad cars, a public works truck and a new police investigator. He was joined in voting no by Alderman Tom Jones. "I don't know how much money we're going to be getting to fund all this stuff. Things have changed in the last couple months," Feliksiak said. "If they can add them on later, that's one thing, but if we can't have them right now, I don't think we should." Union raises, it was noted, were negotiated and not subject to any changes. City attorney Jeff Wright said the city might make a provision that all large expenses would have to come before the city council to either be approved, not approved or modified.