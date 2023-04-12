WHAT'S NEXT: The council will vote April 24 on a TIF agreement with Jennifer Fecht, of Geneseo, who is planning to build Midwest Massage Therapy and Wellness Center on a 1.4-acre commercial lot at Stonebridge Crossing at Rt. 6 and I-80. The natural health business offers massages, light therapy and salt therapy. The $500,000 project is to include a two-story, 4,000-square foot building at 101 Stonebridge Blvd. Fecht is proposing to break ground in June and be open before the end of the year. She operated in Colona from 2015 to 2017 and has locations in Geneseo and Princeton. Also on the April 24 agenda is a resolution for a $40,000 grant awarded by the National Fitness Campaign for an outdoor fitness center. The grant requires a $120,000 local match. Economic development director Rich Holman is proposing the city contribute $20,000 from American Rescue Plan Act funding; he would solicit the remaining $100,000 from corporate sponsors. The city can revoke its participation if it is unable to secure supplemental funding by the end of the calendar year. It is proposed to locate the fitness center either at the Hennepin Canal parkway or Ty Massey park. "It is going to put Colona on the map for having a free, COVID 19-friendly workout center," said Holman.