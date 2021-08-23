Colona approves reallocation of $6 charge on water/sewer bills

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday voted to approve reallocating the $6 surcharge from the 2012 bonds. A sum of $3 of the surcharge will go towards 2019 bonds which had insufficient funding, and $1 each to the water fund, the sewer fund and the waste fund. Base rate for water will be $8.75 per month, while the sewer fund's base rate will be $8.35 per month. The new waste utility billing rate will be $12.75 per month. Alderman Tom Feliksiak, 3rd Ward, questioned whether the council had the authority to take the action or if the bonds had been voted on city-wide; he was told they did not have to have a referendum on the bonds. The vote was 7-0 with Alderman Jessica Hillman, 1st Ward, absent.

WHAT'S NEXT: City clerk Barbara Winegar said the council might think about creating a new comprehensive plan. She said the last comprehensive plan was written in 2008, and they are supposed to be done every 10 years. She said the city worked with Bi-State Regional Commission previously and has talked about updating the plan for grants. She said Bi-State would charge $13,420 to update the entire comprehensive plan, but the city's annual dues of $2,920 per year would be deducted from that amount. "The mayor and I were talking about taking a stab at rewriting it ourselves," she added. "A lot of things in the plan never got done and are still pertinent today." Treasurer Jen Legare said it would be best to budget for the project for the next fiscal year if the council thought it was a good thing to do. No action was taken.