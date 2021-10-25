Colona approves repeaters for improving police safety

WHAT WE KNOW: The Colona Police Department had been pricing a new repeater system for its radios to improve on the current linker system.

WHAT'S NEW: Colona aldermen on Monday approved spending up to $20,000 on a repeater system that will get a signal and broadcast it out to all Colona police radios. The old linker system transmits a signal that goes to the linker and straight to the Henry County Sheriff's Department. "Our cars can't hear it," said Police Chief Mike Swemline, noting it creates officer safety issues. The new system will be different. "It's just a better system than what we have," he said.

Public Works Director Mike Stephens said he will get back with a camper at Colona's Scott Family Park who had a tree branch come through the roof of his $90,000 camper, causing $13,000 in damage. Camper Dennis Peterson said his insurance won't cover the loss because the tree was "no good." He also said he had problems with electrical service at the resort and as a result, lost his A/C. Stephens commiserated. "We've been out there all year with electricians trying to fix things, but it takes money to do it," he said.