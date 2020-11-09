Colona approves resort store demolition

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona aldermen decided to demolish the old general store at Colona's Scott Family Park.

WHAT'S NEW: The council voted Monday to approve a $7,500 low bid from Ballegeer Excavating for the demolition of the old general store. Three other bids ranged to $14,500. The award was contingent on Ballegeer agreeing to rough-grade the site on completion of the work as the second lowest bidder had promised.

It was also noted the public works committee is talking about raising water and sewer rates. Water is currently $7.75 plus $1.75 per thousand gallons while sewer is $7.35 and $2 per thousand gallons. Rates likely won't be changed until next spring with the new budget, when the city can take any increase in refuse rates, which are bundled together, into consideration at the same time.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen tabled a resolution supporting the city of Silvis' application for a grant related to phase two of the Grand Illinois Trail. The plan is to connect the Hennepin Canal parkway ultimately with the Ben Butterworth Parkway in Moline. Alderman Mike King noted the agreement would commit the city to 20 years of maintenance and 20 percent matching funds. The council mentioned the possibility of being responsible for 20 percent of a bridge project over the Rock River, but it was said that the bridge was outside city limits and Colona would not be on the hook for that. "Until they get their act together and figure out what they're going to do, we're going to table it here," said Larry Swemline, acting as mayor pro tem in the absence of Rick Lack.

