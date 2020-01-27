Colona approves tax for cannabis businesses

WHAT WE KNOW: Municipalities can impose a 3% sales tax on cannabis establishments as of Jan. 1.
WHAT'S NEW: In a 5-1 vote, Colona aldermen approved a 3% sales tax, on top of the regular tax, should the city have any cannabis retailers.
Alderman Mike King, 2nd Ward, voted no; Dale Hillman, 1st Ward, and Debara Shady-Dahl, 4th Ward, were absent. The council also approved two ordinances to bring Colona into alignment with the changed state law on recreational cannabis — one dealing in part with weight limits and people from out-of-state having a lower limit on weight of cannabis and the other involving the requirement to keep cannabis sealed in the dispensary container.
"I think we'll find in the next year or two there'll be a lot of different interpretations," said Police Chief Mike Swemline, adding that Colona police will be enforcing state law requiring sealed containers.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 6-0 to reinvest a $284,320 certificate of deposit with Blackhawk Bank for 24 months at 1.75%, which was the highest interest rate offered. The CD is now yielding 2.3%.
"We don't need it at this point," said Aldermen Rich Holman, 4th Ward. "There's no significant expenditures coming up that we need to tap into that cash." Recommending the two-year term, he said tapping into the CD could cost from 90 days of interest to 180 days of interest should the city need the money early.
Also, King read a letter from the state announcing training for police officers may no longer be paid. Chief Swemline said Colona formerly recouped 75 to 100% of the $6,300 cost of the police academy for one person. Now, the city will have to pay up front and apply for reimbursement at the end of the fiscal year.
"It doesn't look like that's probably going to happen," said King. Swemline said the cost of sending one officer to the academy will wipe out his training budget this year.