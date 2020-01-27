Colona approves tax for cannabis businesses

WHAT WE KNOW: Municipalities can impose a 3% sales tax on cannabis establishments as of Jan. 1.

WHAT'S NEW: In a 5-1 vote, Colona aldermen approved a 3% sales tax, on top of the regular tax, should the city have any cannabis retailers.

Alderman Mike King, 2nd Ward, voted no; Dale Hillman, 1st Ward, and Debara Shady-Dahl, 4th Ward, were absent. The council also approved two ordinances to bring Colona into alignment with the changed state law on recreational cannabis — one dealing in part with weight limits and people from out-of-state having a lower limit on weight of cannabis and the other involving the requirement to keep cannabis sealed in the dispensary container.

"I think we'll find in the next year or two there'll be a lot of different interpretations," said Police Chief Mike Swemline, adding that Colona police will be enforcing state law requiring sealed containers.

WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 6-0 to reinvest a $284,320 certificate of deposit with Blackhawk Bank for 24 months at 1.75%, which was the highest interest rate offered. The CD is now yielding 2.3%.