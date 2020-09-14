Colona awaits presentation on new fiber optic network

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack reported to the city council Monday that he'd sat in on meetings involving two different fiber optics networks in the last two weeks. He said the United Township school district and its feeder schools, including Colona, are looking at forming the "Blink wifi network" using MidAmerican utility poles to mount 1,205 access points or hotspots. A total of 180 would be located in Colona. "The problem is the cost is $4.3 million," said Lack. He said Colona's cost would be $568,000, whether the school had to pay, the city pad to pay or there was some combination of the two. "My understanding is it would be free to residents," he added. There would also be an annual maintenance fee. Lack said the network is looking into adding local colleges and universities and tapping into tax-increment financing funds. The second meeting was with Joe Solerno of Metronet, which is trying to expand its fiber optic network in Illinois. Metronet would be looking for homes and businesses to subscribe, and there would be no cost to the city. They would offer internet, telephone and television services. The installation period would take four to five months. The firm plans to have a representative at the council's Sept. 28 meeting.