Colona delays vote on 3rd street canal crossing

WHAT WE KNOW: There are opinions on both sides -- even on the city council itself -- as to whether Colona should extend a road over the Hennepin Canal at South Third Street/Greenway Avenue.
WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack cited benefits of a new road over the canal, including connecting the two sides of town between Rt. 84 and the Fifth Street crossing and benefitting school traffic. Alderman Tom Feliksiak disagreed, saying there was no road between the back side of the school and Third Street. "I like my dead-end street," said Feliksiak. "I think most of them that live on it appreciate it." Lack said gaining a new thoroughfare was why the school bought property there, however. Lack said Colona will receive approximately $336,000 in Rebuild Illinois grants from the state of Illinois and the money must be spent on motor fuel projects by 2025 or returned to the state. "This project falls within that total amount," he said. Alderman Larry Swemline made a motion to pursue the project, but city attorney Jeff Wright noted that the vote should be delayed to a special meeting or the next council meeting because the agenda had said simply "discuss road project" and not vote on it. Lack agreed and the motion was withdrawn. Alderman Rich Holman suggested encouraging residents to contact aldermen with their opinions on the project.
WHAT'S NEXT: Aldermen voted 7-0 to approve a memorandum of support for the Grand Illinois Trail project, a bicycle path that will ultimately connect the Hennepin Canal parkway with the Ben Butterworth parkway in Moline. Lack explained the city of Silvis looking for support as the lead agency on a 80-20 grant request to either the state or the federal government for the project. He said it doesn't appear there is any real construction in Colona--"just street sign markings, possibly pavement parkings. . . they're just looking for our support in this project." He noted the bike path would cross the Rock River bridge and come down 6th and 7th streets to the canal bike path. He said Colona would use motor fuel tax funds or Rebuild Illinois funds to meet its 20 percent obligation to the project.
