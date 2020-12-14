Colona delays vote on 3rd street canal crossing

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack cited benefits of a new road over the canal, including connecting the two sides of town between Rt. 84 and the Fifth Street crossing and benefitting school traffic. Alderman Tom Feliksiak disagreed, saying there was no road between the back side of the school and Third Street. "I like my dead-end street," said Feliksiak. "I think most of them that live on it appreciate it." Lack said gaining a new thoroughfare was why the school bought property there, however. Lack said Colona will receive approximately $336,000 in Rebuild Illinois grants from the state of Illinois and the money must be spent on motor fuel projects by 2025 or returned to the state. "This project falls within that total amount," he said. Alderman Larry Swemline made a motion to pursue the project, but city attorney Jeff Wright noted that the vote should be delayed to a special meeting or the next council meeting because the agenda had said simply "discuss road project" and not vote on it. Lack agreed and the motion was withdrawn. Alderman Rich Holman suggested encouraging residents to contact aldermen with their opinions on the project.