Colona hires public works consultant

WHAT WE KNOW: Colona Public Works Director Chris Lenth resigned in July, and Mike Stephens was hired to replace him as acting public works director.

WHAT'S NEW: On Monday, the council voted to hire former public works director Rick Crew as a public works consultant, working part-time, 15 to 20 hours per week. The city is still seeking a permanent public works hire.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council also approved personnel changes in the administrative staff at city hall. Office manager Minnie Winters resigned last month, and the council decided not to fill the position but instead to assign additional duties for the treasurer and to add an additional administrative clerk. Aldermen also discussed whether to waive the $1,500 water hook-up fees for developers who put in water and sewer infrastructure and stubbed it off to each property. "We need to come up with a full proposal," concluded Mayor Rick Lack.

The mayor also said the Illinois Department of Transportation has been in touch about the proposed Route 84 project through the city, which is set for having bids let out in September of 2023. He said they didn't receive a federal grant, but they're proceeding with other state funds.

It was also noted the police department is participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration's National Takeback Day involving over-the-counter and prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 24 in the police department lobby. Masks must be worn.

