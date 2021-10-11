Colona makes plans to use $229K of ARPA funding

WHAT WE KNOW: Replacing the clarifier at Colona's sewer treatment plant will cost an estimated $229,000, but the project is eligible for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

WHAT'S NEW: In a 6-0 vote, aldermen on Monday approved spending $229,000 on the primary clarifier with two units, both of which are currently down. The treatment plant will need additional work, but those costs are as yet unknown. Colona had two bids for the work and learned only two companies in the region do this type of work. One of the companies can cut six to eight weeks off their lead time because they put the system in originally. Since prices are comparable, the city is going with the familiar firm. The city is receiving a total of $696,000 in ARPA funding.