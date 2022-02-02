Colona man accused of killing toddler pleads not guilty during Wednesday court appearance

A Colona man accused of killing a child in January pleaded not guilty Wednesday afternoon to the multiple first-degree murder and aggravated battery charges he now faces.

The 14-month-old girl died Sunday of injuries authorities allege were caused by Rahsaan Malik Strawder, 38, of 710 4th St., on Thursday. The case was investigated by the Colona and Moline police departments.

For Wednesday’s hearing, Strawder appeared via Zoom before Associate Judge James J. Cosby Jr. at the Henry County Courthouse in Cambridge.

Strawder told Cosby he wanted to waive a formal reading of the charges, to plead not guilty to them and to demand a jury trial, verifying paperwork filed by his attorney, Lance Camp.

The jury trial has been tentatively set for March 28.

Strawder was initially charged with a single Class 3 felony count of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, according to court records.

The allegation underlying that charge was that Strawder violently shook the girl, causing a brain injury, according to court records.

He is now charged with two counts each of first-degree murder and aggravated battery, court records state.

The new charges accuse Strawder of striking the girl against a hard surface as well as shaking her. These actions, authorities contend, caused a brain injury and led to the girl’s death.

The new aggravated battery charges were both more severe versions: aggravated battery of a child, according to court records.

Murder is a Class M felony under Illinois law that carries a prison sentence of 20-60 years and can be extended to life under certain circumstance.

Aggravated battery to a child is a Class X felony that carries a prison sentence of six to 30 years.

Strawder also waived a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.

A preliminary hearing is an early test of the case against the defendant. Prosecutors present an outline of the evidence — usually through the testimony of a police officer — to a judge who then decides whether there is enough evidence for the case against the defendant to continue. Before the judge makes a ruling, the defense has an opportunity to question the witness. The burden of proof is not considered high, and defendants often waive the hearing, though they maintain the presumption of innocence if they do so.

His next court date, a pretrial conference, is scheduled for Feb. 24.

Strawder is being held in the Henry County Jail on $1 million bail, according to court records. To be released he would have to post a $100,000 bond.

The Colona Police Department stated in a release that it was first notified of the case by the Moline Police Department. The attack on the child was initially reported to that agency but it was determined the incident happened in Colona. The two agencies then worked together on the investigation.

Strawder was on parole from the East Moline Correctional Center at the time and is a registered sex offender.

He was incarcerated in the East Moline Correctional Center after being convicted in 2016 of robbery and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm in Kane County, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records. He was released from prison and placed on parole on June 25, 2021, or about seven months ago.

Strawder is required to register as a sex offender. He was convicted in 2002 in Kane County of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a victim age 13-16. The victim was 16 at the time, according to the Illinois Sex Offender Registry.

Strawder’s criminal history also includes convictions for aggravated arson, residential burglary and fraud, according to Illinois Department of Corrections electronic records.

Neighbors both across the street and directly next door to the home where Strawder was living and where police spent considerable time after his arrest said they never saw a baby there. They said he moved in with a woman already living in the home last May. When the woman moved out, they said, another moved in.

An across-the-street neighbor in Colona said she was aware he was a registered sex offender, but a next-door neighbor said he didn't know.

Reporters Tom Geyer and Barb Ickes contributed to this report.

