Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire

Raymond Lee Parker, 52, of Colona, is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on felony charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud — providing false information.

Parker is accused of setting fire to a vehicle Jan. 1 on Credit Island Park Road, 2301 W. River Drive, Davenport.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fire destroyed the vehicle, which was worth more than $750, according to official documents. Parker is accused of “making a fraudulent oral submission to his insurance company” involving the fire.

He started the claims application process for payment by giving a statement “which contained false information and facts.”

He was released on bond Monday from Scott County Jail.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.