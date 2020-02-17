Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire

Raymond Lee Parker, 52, of Colona, is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on felony charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud — providing false information.
Parker is accused of setting fire to a vehicle Jan. 1 on Credit Island Park Road, 2301 W. River Drive, Davenport.
-
{{title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{term}}{{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}
- {{html}}
- {{action_button}}
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
You have free articles remaining.
Fire destroyed the vehicle, which was worth more than $750, according to official documents. Parker is accused of “making a fraudulent oral submission to his insurance company” involving the fire.
He started the claims application process for payment by giving a statement “which contained false information and facts.”
He was released on bond Monday from Scott County Jail.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter
Linda Cook
Film critic/reporter since 1985 at Quad-City Times. Society of Professional Journalists, Broadcast Film Critics Association and Alliance of Women Film Journalists member. Member of St. Mark Lutheran Church.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.