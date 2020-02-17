You are the owner of this article.
Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire
Colona man faces charges of arson, insurance fraud in connection with Davenport fire

Raymond Lee Parker, 52, of Colona, is scheduled to appear at 2 p.m. Feb. 27 for a preliminary hearing in Scott County Court on felony charges of second-degree arson and insurance fraud — providing false information.

Parker is accused of setting fire to a vehicle Jan. 1 on Credit Island Park Road, 2301 W. River Drive, Davenport.

Fire destroyed the vehicle, which was worth more than $750, according to official documents. Parker is accused of “making a fraudulent oral submission to his insurance company” involving the fire.

He started the claims application process for payment by giving a statement “which contained false information and facts.”

He was released on bond Monday from Scott County Jail. 

Raymond Parker

Raymond Parker

 CONTRIBUTED
