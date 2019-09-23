WHAT WE KNOW: Colona started the process of refunding its $2.9 million in sewer bonds from 2013 earlier this year.
WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rick Lack on Monday told the council Tuesday the refinancing of the bonds will close Sept. 25. The interest rate will go from 4.81 percent to 2.73 percent, saving the city $323,206 over the life of the bonds, or $18,000 per year.
The council also approved six new computers for city hall at a cost of $8,042, compared to leasing the computers at $12,000. They also approved the renewal of a five-year IT contract with Platinum and a contract with Geneseo Communications for internet services at Colona's Scott Family Park and the sewer treatment plant.
WHAT'S NEXT: Ald. Rich Holman suggested that to avoid an accident with a broken step and railing, the city should close off the north entrance to city hall. "We've had one big issue," he said, referring to the collapse of a deck at Colona's Scott Family Park earlier this year. "We don't need to have another one." It was said that closing the entrance might be a fire code violation, as there would only be one public exit left. A back-door exit is not accessible to the public. Mayor Lack said the city would look into the situation.
-- LISA HAMMER