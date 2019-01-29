COLONA — Aldermen on Monday learned the activity center at 619 8th St., Colona, will be opened as a warming center for anyone needing shelter in the cold.
City hall will be closed Wednesday due to weather, Mayor Rick Lack said. For more information, call 309-392-8628 or the Colona Police Department at 309-792-1511.
Aldermen on Monday also discussed the sale or lease of the Senior Citizens Center. The group disbanded last fall and the city-owned building is sitting empty.
The council approved renewing a certificate of deposit and transferring money from another account into it. The $212,000 CD will have an interest rate of 2.3 percent for 12 months.