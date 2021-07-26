Colona reaches agreement with camper violating rules

WHAT WE KNOW: at the July 12 meeting, the council put off a decision on whether to expel a camper from Colona's Scott Family Park.
WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rich Holman announced a tentative agreement with the camper, Aaron Lindquist. The council agreed to the mayor's call for waiting two weeks to see if the agreement would be abided by. In the meantime, another camper, Dean Hamilton, told aldermen during public comments that Lindquist had been warned, but still thinks he's doing no wrong. He noted Lindquist's using an electrician who was not licensed or bonded and his excessive use of power with two outdoor fans, a large outdoor refrigerator, a large TV, a bar and other appliances and seating for 15. Hamilton said years ago he himself had been a campground host. "It's not an easy job," he said. "We had a few people that didn't like following the rules; they were asked to leave."
WHAT'S NEXT: A request to issue Colona Slot Spot another video gaming license died Tuesday for lack of a motion. Danielle Holly of the business came to the July 12 meeting and asked for another license; she had been told to wait until Tuesday night. Police Chief Mike Swemline said the business had been "nothing but a problem for us since day one."According to the mayor, the Illinois Gaming Board let them know that $170 was played on Colona Slot Spot machines two days after Colona officials made it clear that the business' license was no longer valid. The city also received a letter from Big River Gaming asking them to consider a moratorium on the number of licenses. The letter also claimed that it would be impossible to forget to renew your license, which is what Colona Slot Spot was claiming referring to why they lost the license in the first place.
In other business, treasurer Jen Legare said she will soon finish registering the city for its American Rescue Plan funds, part of the $1.9 trillion in relief money coming from the federal government. She said Colona was originally to receive $630,000, but she went on the website Tuesday and saw it was $696,000. The first half should come within 30 days of registering. She said there's been no more clarification about what the money can be used for. "They're still kind of hem-hawing," she said.
-- LISA HAMMER