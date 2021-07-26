Colona reaches agreement with camper violating rules

WHAT WE KNOW: at the July 12 meeting, the council put off a decision on whether to expel a camper from Colona's Scott Family Park.

WHAT'S NEW: Mayor Rich Holman announced a tentative agreement with the camper, Aaron Lindquist. The council agreed to the mayor's call for waiting two weeks to see if the agreement would be abided by. In the meantime, another camper, Dean Hamilton, told aldermen during public comments that Lindquist had been warned, but still thinks he's doing no wrong. He noted Lindquist's using an electrician who was not licensed or bonded and his excessive use of power with two outdoor fans, a large outdoor refrigerator, a large TV, a bar and other appliances and seating for 15. Hamilton said years ago he himself had been a campground host. "It's not an easy job," he said. "We had a few people that didn't like following the rules; they were asked to leave."