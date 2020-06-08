Colona reinstates penalties on delinquent water bills

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WHAT WE KNOW: The city waived penalties on late water, sewer and garbage bills as of March 24 because of the coronavirus pandemic at the recommendation of the Illinois Attorney General.

WHAT'S NEW: Aldermen on Monday voted 6-0 to reinstate those penalties moving forward, making allowances for anyone showing substantial documentation from a legitimate employer or a doctor that they are out of work because of the present situation. Aldermen Mike King and Dale Hillman were absent. City attorney Jeff Wright said if a third-party utility were involved, the city would not be able to re-impose penalties, but because the utility is city-owned, the measure is legal. "Right now the governor has not declared that COVID19 is not a state of emergency, but certainly if you want to reinstate it, you can," Wright said. Mayor Rick Lack said the city would have assessed $6,115 in penalties during the month of May and similar amounts in March and April. Alderman Rich Holman suggested adding language to lift the penalties for people who can show they're impacted by COVID19.

A city-wide drop-off for tires, appliances, furniture and e-waste that had been scheduled for the end of April or the first of May was canceled because of the coronavirus. Aldermen voted Monday to hold it later this year, with the timing to be determined by the public works department.

WHAT'S NEXT: The council took action on a contract with the Teamsters union affecting three administrative staff at the police department and city hall. The new three-year agreement calls for a 3% increase the first year, a 3%t hike the second year and a 4% increase the final year. It also clarifies that part-time employees are not to be in the union.

— LISA HAMMER/rlhammer15@gmail.com

